Welcome Note

The event began with a Welcome Address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Healthcare. She said, “Healthcare Senate was launched last year in Hyderabad with the vision to create a platform for thought leaders in the private healthcare sector. This is our initiative to build a community of opinion leaders coming together to share innovative ideas, to turn these ideas into reality and guide future leaders to replicate successive models of healthcare delivery.” Taking the senate to its second edition, she shares, “As the sector has reported a very strong year on year growth, with a CAGR of 16 per cent, however, the road ahead is not without challenges”. She raised curtain on the key sessions focussing on matters affecting the healthcare sector such as infection control, operational bottlenecks, cost efficiencies, building talent and capabilitites along with revenue cycle transformation which were spread across judiciously over three days of the Senate. She further unveiled the much awaited awards night withholding two different segments- Best Hospital Pharmacy Citations and Express Healthcare Excellence Awards which was held on the second day of the conference.

