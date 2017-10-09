Inaugural Ceremony

L-R: Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Rajan Bir Singh, Thumbay Moideen, Biplab Chatterjee and Viveka Roychowdhury L-R: Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Rajan Bir Singh, Thumbay Moideen, Biplab Chatterjee and Viveka Roychowdhury

Healthcare Senate 2017, the national private healthcare business summit by Express Healthcare and The Indian Express Group, was held at Novotel Airport in Hyderabad, between 7-9, September, 2017. After the success of its first edition in 2016, the three-day event’s focus this year was on ‘Building a future-ready healthcare sector in India’. An impressive gathering of healthcare leaders, game changers and innovators focussed on the roadmap to steer the industry towards transforming itself into an entity which is competent to handle both, opportunities and challenges of the future, which are likely to be unprecedented.

To begin the event on an auspicious note, a lamp lighting ceremony was organised, followed bt the welcome address. The dignitaries included Biplab Chatterjee, CEO, BPPI, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India; Thumbay Moideen, Thumbay Group; Dr Nandakumar Jairam,Chairman, CEO and GMD Columbia Asia Hospitals, Rajan Bir Singh, CIO, Sify Technologies and Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Healthcare; who inaugurated the event.