L-R: Sojwal Vora, Dr Meena Shriniwas Shelgaonkar, Dr Suresh Saravdekar, Biplab Chatterjee, and Prafulla Naigaonkar L-R: Sojwal Vora, Dr Meena Shriniwas Shelgaonkar, Dr Suresh Saravdekar, Biplab Chatterjee, and Prafulla Naigaonkar

Hospital pharmacies are often one of the highest cost centres within a hospital set-up. However, what is often overlooked is the fact that the hospital pharmacy division can significantly impact a hospital’s revenue cycle. If leveraged effectively, they can be integral components in optimising several hospital processes, improving data management and creating innovative patient programmes. A panel discussion at Healthcare Senate 2017 examined the evolving role of hospital pharmacies in major functions such as revenue generation, improving patient outcomes and enhancing supply-chain management.

Dr Suresh Saravdekar, Chairman Hospital Division, IPA, Maharashtra who has hands on experience with respect to procurement of hospital supplies and equipment, moderated the panel. The panelists in this session were Biplab Chatterjee, CEO, BPPI, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India; Prafulla Naigaonkar, Former Pharmacy in Charge, Tata Memorial Hospital; Dr Meena Shriniwas Shelgaonkar, Senior Research Consultant, CIIMS and Sojwal Vora, VP & Group Head – Supply Chain, Chief Procurement Officer, Manipal Hospitals.

Dr Saravdekar shared the journey of pharmacies in India, and pointed out that with changing times, the role of pharmacies too have changed considerably. Hospital pharmacies are now being recognised as a potential revenue generator and a way to enhance patient care. Similarly, pharmacists are now being trained to be acknowledged as clinical pharmacists. That being said, the journey is not without challenges. He expounded on the steps involved in setting up these pharmacies which included selection, procurement, distribution of clinical work and patient care. Beginning the discussion, Saravdekar urged Naigaonkar to share his experiences and learnings in the initial stage of a hospital pharmacy. Naigaonkar highlighted that selection of a hospital pharmacy is a tedious task as healthcare providers have different preferences. To cater to the needs of healthcare providers, as well as patients, a committee needs to be set up which identifies their preferences, segregate into various categories and then make the most preferred ones available in the pharmacy.

Key Takeaways

Hospital pharmacists can add value by analysing patient history, administering, investing in continious review and revising treatment to yield better outcomes

Training courses should be initiated to guide pharmacists to become clinical pharmacists

Devise an all inclusive programme to provide healthcare which involves adopting generic drugs and setting limits to innovator brands

Hospital pharmacies should move from maximising margins to optimising them

Vora, an expert in procurement, elaborated on the second step in the process. He informed about the importance of devising an effective business strategy even before beginning the formulary process. He advocated that they also need to move from maximising margins to optimising it. He also emphasised on the need for pharmacists to be more patient-centric.

Dr Shelgaonkar further explained how clinical pharmacists can aid patients through guidance rather than solely being the provider of drugs. Pharmacists, through analysing patient history, administering, investing in contineous review and revising treatment accordingly would yield much better outcomes. Dr Saravdekar opined that to fulfill all these activities, pharmacists should be provided training and there is still a lack of skilling courses. Patient care can only be accomplished if pharmacists are trained to do so.

Chatterjee pointed out that one hand 60-65 per cent of India’s population cannot afford medicines. On the other hand, India is exporting quality medicines to 184 countries of the world and Indian generic medicines hold 40 per cent of the US market. He also spoke on the need to devise an all inclusive programme to provide healthcare for the nation which involves adopting generic drugs and setting limits to innovator brands.

Thus, the session on hospital pharmacies and their evolving role in healthcare saw an interesting excahange of knowledge and ideas.