Down Memory Lane

Gandhi’s visit to Cipla in 1939
Independence Day flag hoisting at Cipla 1947
President of India, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy awards ACG for best employer of the physically handicap
The initial ACG Caspules Team
Meeting with KC Pant, Union Minister of State for Finance and Panampally Govind Menon at the Dept of Chemical Technology auditorium in Matunga on October 27, 1964
Meeting with Drug controller PS Ramchandran presenting manufacturers problem. On the right is AV Mody, Chairman, Unichem and GP Nair, Chairman, BDH is on the left
Bio-chemical standardisation laboratory
Bonded laboratory and warehouse for spirituous preparations