Down Memory Lane

Image courtesy: Cipla archives

Gandhi’s visit to Cipla in 1939

Image courtesy: Cipla archives

Independence Day flag hoisting at Cipla 1947

Image courtesy: ACG Worldwide

President of India, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy awards ACG for best employer of the physically handicap

Image courtesy: ACG Worldwide

The initial ACG Caspules Team

Image courtesy: IDMA

Meeting with KC Pant, Union Minister of State for Finance and Panampally Govind Menon at the Dept of Chemical Technology auditorium in Matunga on October 27, 1964

Image courtesy: IDMA

Meeting with Drug controller PS Ramchandran presenting manufacturers problem. On the right is AV Mody, Chairman, Unichem and GP Nair, Chairman, BDH is on the left

Image courtesy: Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Bio-chemical standardisation laboratory

Image courtesy: Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Bonded laboratory and warehouse for spirituous preparations