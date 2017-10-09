Creation of an innovative and sustainable private academic health system

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve and transform, significant reforms have been seen in both practice redesign and medical education. Educators will have to lead from the classrooms to create next generation leaders and accelerate progress. In this backdrop, the first keynote speaker of Healthcare Senate 2017, Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President, Thumbay Group, spoke about the need to create an innovative, sustainable and self-financed private academic health system and the roadmap for it.

Leading the UAE-based Thumbay Group, he deliberated on the vast opportunities that lie within the healthcare sector by narrating his own journey in the field. He shared his experience on the many difficulties he faced while setting up his business. He went on to inform that the group faced to set up their first medical institute and how it was all worth the effort. Highlighting a strong education system being the key factor in improving a better health system, he informed about various steps taken by The Thumbay Group after identifying its importance. He shared the vision of the group which is to create a corporate business entity while expanding the healthcare education globally. He further gave a rundown of accomplishments and expansions in the UAE. Sharing the prerequisites, Moideen pointed out, “Ethics, hard work and talent are the cornerstones of any sustainable system”.

Present in various sectors of healthcare, education, diagnostics, retail pharmacy nutrition, medical tourism and research, to name a few, he shared the future plans of the group. Being acknowledged by the UAE, they are now beginning to spread their business via hospitals across borders and will soon have their presence in Qatar, Dubai, Bangladesh, Oman and Ghana. They plan on expanding healthcare education as well and aim for a global presence. He also elaborated plans to expand healthcare education in India along with hospitals of around 1500 beds. These plans would definitely aid in transforming the healthcare sector of the nation. He summed up the session by saying that he will be very interested in partnering with healthcare providers in India.