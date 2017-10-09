Building distinct healthcare technologies

The digital wave is here and has taken over almost every sector, and the healthcare sector is no exception. The convergence of healthcare and IT has opened up growth avenues for both sectors and is likely to bring in significant results in terms of improved patient outcomes.

Rajan Bir Singh, CIO, Sify Technologies, the next speaker at Healthcare Senate 2017, expounded on their solutions that are aiding this transformation. Taking the audience through their journey, he said that Sify planned to get into the healthcare segment two years ago and since then they have built distinct solutions for many healthcare systems, particularly for radiation oncology, in collaboration with Varian Medical Systems.

He went on to say that ineffective IT deployment caused suffering to patients in two major causes –

a) disintegrated systems

b) repeated breakdowns.

Due to this, there were discrepancies in the patient data and crashing of systems caused inconvenience to both patients and the providers. After analysing these challenges, Sify and Varian came to a common consensus that building a central consolidated system would definitely put an end to patient suffering and they decided to devise a fully patient-centric environment through their solutions.

Singh, in his presentation informed the audience about the grave status of the current healthcare sector in India. With less than 1.3 per cent of the GDP allotted to healthcare, it is among the lowest in both developed and developing countries, He also pointed out that around 75 per cent of the population has no health insurance and the country has 0.9 beds per 1000 patients, which is alarming. He highlighted that these dimensions need to be urgently worked upon to raise the level of healthcare and adoption of global trends like big data, AI and robotics. He threw light on the various trends that will better the healthcare sector which includes engaging patients, empowering care teams, optimising clinical and operational effectiveness, transforming the care continuum and initiating training. He elaborated how an end-to-end digitised patient flow will transform healthcare delivery and make it more patient-centric.

He further explained how Sify as a service provider is helping in ushering digital innovation and bringing it to the healthcare market. He pointed out that Sify is bringing technologies, cloud environment, internet of things and analytics and other global trends to the Indian market. He also threw light on the various solutions which the company provides to bring about a digital transformation in the healthcare sector.