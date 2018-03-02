Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Bright and Bite

Karyna Bajaj & Nachiket Barve

The cheer of the Chinese New Year filled the air as Karyna Bajaj, executive director, KA Hospitality and famed fashion designer Nachiket Barve launched the Chinese New Year celebrations at Yauatcha, the Michelin-starred Chinese dim sum teahouse from London, located at BKC in Mumbai. Amidst talks on how to celebrate this Year of the Dog, Yauatcha had commissioned prominent artists across London and India to recreate Chinese New Year lanterns. Two top artist from London had designed lanterns for Yauatcha London, while here in India, Yauatcha collaborated with Nachiket Barve who presented his customised paper-cut lanterns that would light up the restaurants in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Suspended in time and space, they are said to evoke the mysticism and romance of Wong Kar-wai’s cinema, the exuberance of the Chinese New Year and the vibrant and elegant glamour synonymous with the designer label.

Filmy fever

Stefania Constanza, Salvatore Iannielo & Deepika Padukone

The bubbly was in full flow as Italian consul general Stefania Costanza and Salvatore Ianniello of ENIT, the Italian State Tourist Board, felicitated some of the finest film personalities of India. The enchanting evening at JW Marriott saw the first edition of the Volare Awards, named after one of the most internationally renowned Italian songs. The award, under the patronage of the Italian Embassy, acknowledged stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Randhir Kapoor, RK Films and Studios; Ashish Singh, Yash Raj Films, Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala, etc.

Dining the Macao way

Kersi Marker, Shikha Lal & Arzan Khambatta

Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dog, came alive as Macao Government Tourism Office(MGTO) collaborated with top pan-Asian restaurant PaPaYa to showcase a specially curated Chinese New Year menu. It was a celebration of Macao being designated as UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Macanese cuisine, is a fine fusion of eastern and western influence. Based on Portuguese cuisine, the spices and ingredients from Portugal and its various colonies in Africa, Southeast Asia and India – including curry, coconut milk, cloves and cinnamon – are combined using Chinese culinary skills in a variety of tastes and aromas. Waxing eloquent on the magic of Macao were Arzan Khambatta, head of MGTO in India and Shikha Verma Lal, regional manager, MGTO. Also present at PaPaYa at BKC was Kersi Marker, regional manager, Massive Restaurants.

Zesty time

Struan Grant Ralph & James Pennefather

The historic Harbour Bar at the Taj was the joyful venue for Glenfiddich to launch the Glenfiddich Experimental Series. Guests were happy to enjoy Glenfiddich Project XX (pronounced ‘twenty’) and Glenfiddich IPA series by Glenfiddich’s global brand ambassador Struan Grant Ralph. Also present was James Pennefather, MD, William Grant & Sons India. Glenfiddich Project XX is not single malt, but a many malt.