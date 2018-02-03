Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Cheers all around

Rojita Tiwari, Ruchika Agarwal D’Souza and Gargi Kothari at Agents of Cheer at Sofitel

Guests had a gala time at the first edition of Agents of Cheer, organised by Rojita Tiwari, Ruchika Agarwal D’Souza and Gargi Kothari, at Sofitel. This drinks fest saw guests sipping and savouring sparkling wines from York Winery, Grover Zampa Vineyards, Good Drop Wine Cellars, Aspri Spirits, Wine Park, Flipsydee and Hill Zill Wines, white, rose and red wines from Vintage Wines, York Winery, Sula Vineyards, Fratelli Vineyards, Soma Vineyards, Oakwood Winery and Grover Zampa Vineyards, imported wines from Aspri Spirits, Prestige Wines & Spirits, Wine Park, Berknann Wine Cellars, Gusto Imports, Chenab Impex, Jorini/ Hema Connoisseurs, Flisydee, Sonarys, Ace Beveragez, Aspri Spitis, Prestige Wines & Spirits. There was also Aperol, Skyy vodka, Scottish Leader and Patron tequila from Aspri Spirits. Good food and mesmerising music completed the picture at this heady time to remember.

New and improved

Maheck Chahal, Ashmit Patel, Chloe Fernandes and Aslam Qureshi at the launch of Kaleido

Move over Bovedo, here comes Kaleido – that was the case at the launch of this new resto lounge in Andheri. New name, new management, new decor was what it was with guests experiencing a drink treat with cocktails called Twisted Hobnail, Optical Kiwi Illusion and Pimento Sunset. Of course, there was fantastic food, catchy music with the DJ accompanied by percussionist Jonqui. The hosts of the night, Chloe Ferns and Aslam Qureshi, were present to warmly welcome the many guests like Ashmit Patel, Maheck Chahal, Nisha Harale, Mugdha Godse, Shakir Shaikh, Asha Negi, Karan Patel, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Gaurav Gera, Anita Hasanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Ijaz Ahmed, Arjun Bijlani, Aamir Ali, Ejaz Khan, Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao, Ken Ghosh, Dheerja Dhoppar, Iris Maity and Anita Kumar.

Football fever

Denis Irwin, Sweta Mohanty and Louis Saha at the Manchester United party at Shiro

The football frenzy was well and truly felt at the Manchester United party at Shiro. The popular and super successful sports team, through its 139-year heritage winning 66 trophies, with a global community of 659 million followers, was presented its #ILOVEUNITED event. The live screening of the Premier League away fixture against Burnley would come alive at The Royal Western India Turf Club, but at Shiro it was time for Manchester United ambassador Denis Irwin and club legend and former striker Louis Saha to pose for photographs with guests. Aeroflot, the official airline of Manchester United, made its presence felt.

Happy house

Mojo Jojo and Ritviz at the Bacardi house party session at O Pedro

Music was in the air at O Pedro at the Bacardi house party session. You heard that after the super success of the first Bacardi house party anthem ‘Udd Gaye,’ Bacardi brings you the next spice track titled ‘Chak Bass’ by Mojo Jogo known for his distinctive brand of crossover music and fine handlebar moustache, one of the four winners of the Bacardi house party sessions hosted by All India Bakchod (AIB) and Nucleya.