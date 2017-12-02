Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Fashion forward

Deepinder Batth, Hemant Trevedi and Ramit Mittal at the launch of The Runway Project by Pizza Express

The cheer was on at the launch of The Runway Project by Pizza Express, located at North Skyzone, High Street Phoenix. Hosts Ramit Mittal and Deepinder Batth (popularly known as Joey) of Gourmet Investments were present to welcome the many guests at this fashion-centric place. It was also a celebration of veteran designer Hemant Trevedi. On a nostalgic trip with the designer were Lara Dutta, Malaika Arora, Diana Hayden, Dia Mirza, Anna Bredemeyer, Nayanika Chatterjee, Prasad Bidappa, Anita Dongre, Achla Sachdev and Reshma Bombaywala. The bar was abuzz with Moet & Chandon, Johnnie Walker Black Label and other spirits along with hors d’oeuvres with celebrity chef Vicky Ratanani as consultant. DJ Madoc and live musicians were in action and guests included Atul Ruia, Pooja Bedi, Wendell Rodricks, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Nachiket Barve, Amy Billimoria and Upen Patel. And at the midnight hour it was time to wish Hemant Trevedi a very happy birthday.

Glass act

Cecilia Oldne and Ann-Marie Battista at Sula Selections Globe in a Glass roadshow 2017 at Sofitel

It was happy hours all the way with fine wines, beer and spirits at the second edition of Sula Selections ‘Globe in a Glass’ roadshow 2017 at the Sofitel, Mumbai BKC. Guests enjoyed the wines and spirits from Sula’s import arm, Sula Selections, the complete premium range of Sula Vineyards’ wines and Sula’s premium home-grown brandy Janus, J and also Eclipse whisky from Artisan Spirits. Winemakers, master blenders, brand ambassadors, producers and other industry bigwigs were present. Making their presence felt were Bharti Singh; Harsh Limbachiyaa; Mitali and Prahlad Kakkar; Kabir Bedi and Parveen Dusanj; Rajeev Samant, CEO and founder of Sula Vineyards; Cecilia Oldne, VP, marketing and global brand ambassador, Sula Vineyards; Yangdup Lama, brand ambassador of Cointreau and celebrity mixologist; Ann-Marie Battista, regional director, Accolade Wines.

Luxe supreme

Ira Dubey at the Luxury Lifestyle Weekend curtain-raiser at Jyran, Sofitel

Chic and slick, lush and plush was what it was at the Luxury Lifestyle Weekend curtain-raiser at Jyran at the Sofitel. Luxury biggies like Milvin George (Panerai), Rohan Vaziralli (Estée Lauder Companies India), Ivy Wong (One&Only), Sheetal Munshaw (Atout France), Seetu Kohli (Seetu Kohli Concept) and Anjali Gaekwar (Christian Louboutin) were present along with other guests like Ira Dubey, Kim Sharma, Pratima and Gaurav Bhatia and Aishwarya Nair. A surprise guest was cricket star Matthew Hayden. Host Akash Sheth, MD, Luxury Lifestyle Weekend, was present to welcome guests.

Designer dream

Roshni Chopra, Zeba Kohli and Zarine Khan at the chocolate event at Häfele

Häfele collaborated with celebrated chocolatier Zeba Kohli to present an innovative chocolate experience across the lavish 10,000-sq-ft design destination. What you witnessed were installations and artworks in chocolate, juxtaposed against the fittings and settings of the brand. A chocolate trail through cocoa-growing regions of the world, from Venezuela to Ghana, with platters and serving ware created in chocolate caught your eye.