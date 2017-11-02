Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Smoking hot!

Siddharth Kashyap and Malavika Rane at the first anniversary of The Boston Butt

The cheer was on at the first anniversary of The Boston Butt located at Kala Ghoda. This smokery, charcuterie and bar specialising in an all-American barbecue with a southern soul was the venue for a pulsating party. Inspired by the pre-prohibition era of the United States, it houses photographs, signage and mirror frames from that period. The bevelled window panes are a manifestation of the late 18th century architecture of the French Quarters in New Orleans and the wall-mounted papier-mâché busts of a ram, deer and boar stand out on the upper level. The Boston Butt group of Nishant Rao, Kama Shinde, Sooraj Rao and chef and partner Siddharth Kashyap were present to meet and greet the many guests. It was time for Jim Beam bourbon, Scottish Leader whisky, Stolichnaya vodka, Don Angel tequila and White Owl beer at the bar along with a bite of the slow-roasted and smoked food.

Digital treat

Saransh Goila, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Uday Sodhi, Sanjeev Kapoor, Alyona Kapoor, Amrita Raichand, Shantanu Gupte and Shailendre Kakade at the Sony LIV party at St. Regis

Luxury drinks and fabulous food were a treat to guests as Sony LIV collaborated with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Rajshri Food plus other well-known chefs to present a food revolution in the digital space. At

St Regis you learnt that FoodFood, the Indian food and lifestyle channel synonymous with the best savoury dishes and food trivia, will continue its run on Sony LIV by presenting the very best from the culinary world to your devices along with engaging discussions between Sanjeev Kapoor and other celebrated chefs like Harpal Singh Sokhi, Amrita Raichand, Anupa Das, Ajay Chopra, Shailendra Kekade, Saransh Goila, Shilarna Vaze, Vicky Ratnani, Rakesh Sethi, Shantanu Gupte and Pranav Joshi. Rajshri Food, you also learnt, has emerged as a popular YouTube channel meeting the needs of the millennials with its array of quick-fix recipes, main courses and healthy alternatives featuring famed chefs.

Staying in style

Sussanne Khan and Boman Irani at Rustomjee Elements

Guests were living it up as real estate brand and developer Rustomjee Elements collaborated with Sussanne Khan, famed interior designer, decorator and co-founder of The Charcoal Project to showcase an attractive apartment. Boman R Irani, chairman and MD, Rustomjee Group and Sussanne Khan were present to say hello to the swish set that included the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Malaika and Zayed Khan, Sonali Bendre, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Schauna Chauhan Saluja, Deepshikha Bhagnani, Zarine Khan, Zeba Kohli, Krishika Lulla, Kunika Singh, Bina Aziz and Surily Goel.

Coffee break

Neha Sethi at Sweetish House Mafia in Bandra

The good news is that the Sweetish House Mafia has joined hands with Bengaluru’s most delicious roaster Third Wave Coffee (TWC) to present a new range of coffees and cookies. Guests at the SHM outlet in Mumbai discovered that the flavours range from notes of fruits to chocolates, depending on the kind of soil, elevation, rainfall, etc. SHM has cookies and goodies that pair perfectly with any coffee from TWC’s rich repertoire.