Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Noon tune

Padmini Kolhapure, Tarun Sarda and Poonam Dhillon at the Celebrating Vivaha lunch at St Regis, Mumbai

Always a fashionable hotel is the St Regis. Besides the fashion weeks held there, it is the happy space for various fashion-related events. It was the venue for Celebrating Vivaha, a three-day show of the latest collections from well-known designers and jewellers. The first day saw a lovely lunch hosted by Tarun Sarda to celebrate the fall/ winter collections of Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon. Joining them were Alka Yagnik, Aarti Surendranth, Anu Ranjan, Amy Billimoria and Rukshana Eisa among others. Guests were glad that Celebrating Vivaha was back to satisfy all their trousseau dreams and to make their weddings a memorable affair. The talk was on the next Celebrating Vivaha exhibition, this one coming up at The Ashok in New Delhi from November 17 to 19. And at the lunch, besides the fantastic food spread, there were wines and Absolut vodka to keep the guests in good cheer.

Honour’s list

Alyona Kapoor, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kapoor at Jade Ballroom

Celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor looked pleased as punch at the party to honour him being bestowed with the Padma Shri award. Sanjay Vazirani, MD, Foodlink teamed with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to honour the man in the presence of his family and friends. The affair at Jade Ballroom saw the presence of Rajeev Matta, Zorawar Kalra, Ranveer Brar, Suhas Awchat, Satish Arora, Vicky Ratnani, A D Singh, Anurag Katriar, Riyaaz Amlani, Sanjay Vazirani, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Kiran and Ramesh Sippy, Amrita Raichand, Anuradha Paudwal, Vithal Kamath, Harpal Singh, Mickey Mehta, Vijay Kalantri and Sharad Kachalia among many more. Guests relished the array of gourmet offerings, the live music and the short film on Sanjeev Kapoor’s eventful journey. Also felicitating the famed chef was Riyaaz Amlani, president, NRAI.

Royal touch

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhika Raje Gaekwad at the Maratha culture reception at Trident

Maratha culture came alive as industrialist and philanthropist Sanjay Dalmia, through his NGO Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust, along with Royal Fables and Verve, hosted a felicitation cocktail-dinner to honour those who have upheld the rich Maratha culture. Honoured at the Trident rooftop were Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Uday Mahurkar, Vijayendra Ghatge, Ujjwala Raut and Nachiket Barve. Maratha memorabilia of coins and pagrees were on view and Dalmia revealed that the first airplane was flown by a Maharashtrian, Shivkar Bapuji Talpade.

Design delight

Karishma Kotak, Kanishtha Dhankar and Ujjwala Raut at The Wedding Collective preview at Four Seasons Residences

After the stupendous success of The Dressing Room, Mumbai’s exciting exhibition for designer prêt collections, 10 years ago, lifestyle specialists Ritu Bagrodia and Shilpi Jatia presented The Wedding Collective at the Four Seasons. This was a mix of luxurious participants with a delightful design and chic collections including both couture and prêt. Adding to the sparkle was Moët & Chandon and tasty entrées.