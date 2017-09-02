Scene and Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

High fashion

Divya Gurwara, Shibani Dandekar, Waluscha De Sousa, Falguni Peacock, Krishika Lulla, Anchal Kumar and Shimita Singha at the Bridal Asia preview at Asilo

Always a fashionable place is Asilo high up St Regis Mumbai. And so it was once again as fine wine and tasty hors d’oeuvres were in full flow as Dhruv Gurwara, COO of Bridal Asia celebrated the return of Asia’s biggest and most premium wedding exhibition at NSCI Dome. A special preview featured famed fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and Rawat Jewels. Muses Kanika Kapoor, Waluscha De Sousa, Evelyn Sharma, Krishika Lulla, Shibani Dandekar and Anchal Kumar were all dressed up in beautiful bridal finery. Also making her presence felt was Bridal Asia founder Divya Gurwara in a spectacular Falguni & Shane Peacock ensemble. The chic collection included voluminous lehengas, floor-scraping gowns, formal dresses, bridal saris and skirts with crop tops. The diaphanous gowns with high-low hemlines and high slits stood out with their delicate embroidery in varying degrees and flattering forms with intricate appliqué work.

All play

Ashvin Gidwani and Biswajit Chakraborty at the ‘Scent of a Man’ play at Sofitel

It was an affair to remember as Sofitel Mumbai BKC in association with AGP World hosted the staging of the play ‘The Scent of a Man.’ Dewar’s White Label among other spirits did the rounds before guests could settle down at the Grand Salon for the riotous and uproarious adult comedy. Guests learnt that this directorial debut of Ashvin Gidwani was all about modern couples and their attitude towards relationships. It revolved around two married couples – Nikhil (Ashwin Mushran), a successful advertising executive and his intelligent but slightly neurotic wife Mallika (Suchitra Pillai) and Tupperware lady Ananya (Bhavna Pani) and her teacher husband Partho (Deven Khote). Biswajit Chakraborty, GM, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, was there with his hotel team to say hello to the many guests who were there to enjoy an evening of culture, entertainment and gastronomic delight.

Dim sum delight

Karyna Bajaj and Kresha Bajaj at the dim sum party at Yauatcha

Delightful dim sums did the rounds as Yauatcha, the Chinese dim sum teahouse from London, launched an exclusive The Art of Dim Sum menu hosted by Karyna Bajaj, executive director, KA Hospitality, at Yauatcha in BKC. You heard that folding dim sum is an art pioneered by Yauatcha in India and, naturally, they were all agog to unveil a new range of delicious dim sums, showcasing the flavours, delicate artistry and culinary mastery of the restaurant’s signature offering, taking your dining experience to a whole new level. The limited-edition dim sum menu was created by chef Wang Yixuan.

On higher ground

Himanshi Chaudhary at the launch of XXO at St Regis Mumbai

The cheer was on as St Regis Mumbai launched XXO, a revolutionised, ultra glamorous nightlife destination on level 37. This is set to take the nightlife experience to another level with opulent chandelier lighting and stylish decor offering a synthesis of elements like bespoke services, cutting-edge music and a super-luxury ambience, integrating the vibrancy of a club with the space and grandeur of VIP lounges.