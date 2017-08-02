Scene and Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Community cheer

Priyanka Chopra at the launch of The Bandra Project by PizzaExpress

The iconic PizzaExpress now presents itself in a revolutionary new avatar, reinvented for India, with a promise of a dynamic sensory experience. The first such offering is The Bandra Project by PizzaExpress, described as a community inspired bar and kitchen. Hosts Ramit Mittal, CEO and Deepinder Baath, COO, PizzaExpress India were present to welcome the swish set that included Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Karishma Tanna, Upen Patel, Roshni Chopra, Sonali Sahgal, Laurren Gottlieb, Rhea Chakravarty, Vicky Ratnani, Riyaaz Amlani, Rocky S and Gaurav Bhatia among others. The distinctive design, fantastic food, mesmerising music and cool vibe enraptured the guests as they enjoyed the cocktails and bites of pizzettes, sliders, cold platters, dips, salads and more.

Space jam

Alok Doshi, Darshik Desai and Jakin Desai at the launch of Kube

It was action-packed time at the launch of Kube, a massive space at Crystal Point, above Star Bazaar in Andheri. Brought to you by Alok Doshi, Darshik Desai and Jakin Desai, you learnt that Kube is a sprawling 11,619-sq-ft space encompassing an open terrace area of 8,451 sq ft and an enclosed dance club of 3,168 sq ft. Opening night saw guests relishing the veg and non-veg snacks and premium drinks. Present were Kiran and Ramesh Sippy, Manish Paul, Poonam Pandey, Nitesh Ranglani, Pooja Bhamrah, Asif Merchant, Amy Billimoria, Akshay Jha, Eijaz Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vikkas Manaktala, Sukhwinder Singh, Alka Yagnik, Aditi Paul and Shahid Mallya among others. And providing the music were DJ V-Key, DJ Amann Beyond and percussionist Jonqui.

Desirable!

Miss India winners at the launch of Kaama

Kamala Mills was the place to visit once again as Kaama, described as an unexplored gastronomic odyssey rooted in desire, brought to you by Sudhir Gouchwal and Subham Lad, opened its doors. Seen at the pre-launch party were Sooraj Pancholi, Mohit Marwah, Siddhanth Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Aamir Khan, Yash Birla, Avi Mittal and Raj Thackeray. Also present were the Miss India winners. Everyone admired this 6,000-sq-ft mythological inspired restobar with global flavours fusing with Indian cuisine and botanical mixes as drinks. Part of Kaama’s logo is the Swadhisthan Chakra, an ancient Indian art form.

Bistro beat

Radhika and Shaan Mukherjee at the launch of Mojo’s Bistro

Foodies rejoiced at the launch of Mojo’s Bistro at Kamala Trade House, Kamala Mills, the flourishing F&B destination. Owners Siddharth Mahadevan, Yug Tuli, Pritina Shrestha, Yug Pathak and Soumil Shringarpure were present. What caught your eye was the massive screen which seemed just right to catch all the live sporting action and live music by Shankar Mahadevan, Sivamani, Manasi Scott and Akriti Kakkar.