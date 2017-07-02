Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Class act

Candice Pinto at the Diageo Reserve World Class 2017 final at St Regis Mumbai

The cheer was on with 12 mixologists from leading hotels and bars across the country, vying for the title of India Bartender of the Year at Diageo Reserve World Class 2017 and an eye on the global finals in Mexico. After three rounds at St. Regis, the winner was Rohan Rege from Paasha, JW Marriott, Pune, followed by runners-up Jitender Singh Rana from Perch, Delhi and Kevin Dias from Hakkasan, Mumbai. The top 12 bartenders were judged by Donald Colville, Diageo Global Scotch Ambassador – Malts, Nicholas Ord, Diageo Reserve Brand Ambassador and Nikhil Agarwal, sommelier and CEO, All Things Nice. Then it was time for the after-party at Luna Nudo with DJ music and an international violinist. Singleton, Talisker, Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Ciroc and Ketel One were in full flow along with hors d’oeuvres.

Classic cause

Nitin Tewari, Jackie Matai, Rojita Tiwari and Ashutosh Rajput at the Negroni Week at Razzberry Rhinoceros

One part Campari, one part gin, one part vermouth garnished with orange peel gives you a classic Negroni. And this was had aplenty as Aspri Spirits celebrated the world famous Negroni Week, by bringing the classic and the innovative Negroni to India. During the week bars and restaurants mixed Negronis for a cause, choosing from a list of recommended charities to contribute an immediate donation. Guests got a taste of Negroni at the opening day of Negroni Week at Razzberry Rhinoceros. Influencer Rojita Tiwari was there to present her design of a Negroni menu that included twists like sour and even cutting chai for that Mumbai feel. Celebrity bartender Nitin Tewri was there to concoct the cocktails. Guests included famed fashion designer Nidhi Munim and makeup maestro Clint Fernandes.

Warm glow

Sandhya Shetty at the launch of 10 Downing Street

The good news was that 10 Downing Street came to town, this one located at BKC. The warm feeling engulfed guests as they stepped in and soaked in the sight of the wooden feel, spacious interiors, plush seating and a large smoking zone. Chef Ajay Chopra was in attendance and guests enjoyed the handpicked recipes from across the globe with his quintessential flavours. The launch party, curated by Ali Merchant, was attended by Eijaz Khan, Vaishali Takkar, Sandhya Shetty and others. Owned by Satbir Siingh, 10 Downing Street in Mumbai is managed by Deepak Beri and his team from Shimmers Entertainment.

Deer cheer

Sweta Mohanty and Pooja Bhamrah at the Jagermeister party at Razzberry Rhinoceros

A change is on the horizon. What could this be? Oh deer! – so said the teaser of the event that included an illustration of a deer. The main invite saw Jagermeister’s new visualisation of its iconic deer. At Razzberry Rhinoceros, the new packaging of the bottle was released at the party hosted by Aspri Spirits that represents the brand in India and the subcontinent. TV presenter Pooja Bhamrah among others was present.