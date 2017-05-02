Scene and Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Good food ride

Jackie Matai, Ajay Chopra and winners at the Food Food Top 100 Awards 2017 at The St Regis Mumbai

This was one good food ride. We are talking about the time when not one, but as many as 100 awards were given away. It was the Food Food Top 100 Awards 2017 at The St Regis Mumbai. It kicked off with panel discussions on food-related subjects and carried forward to the actual awards at the Astor Ballroom. Meanwhile, the outdoor terrace area was abuzz with guests meeting and greeting one another and raising their glasses at the cheerful Stoli bar that was offering the famed Stolichnaya vodka, Two Oceans wines and Patron XO Cafe Incendio from the Aspri Spirits portfolio. Yes, there was food, too, naturally with a buffet spread and live food stations all around. The man of the night was celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, while Rishi Kapoor ensured that everyone had a good laugh at his humorous food episodes in his life. And looking happy indeed were the many restaurateurs, hoteliers, bartenders and other food and beverage personnel.

Football frenzy

Luis Garcia and Team Heineken at the UEFA Champions Leagues Trophy Tour at Taj Lands End

Sure, the IPL cricket fever is on but then so is football frenzy. You felt so as football fans in Mumbai were ecstatic after winning the honour of hosting the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken in India. It kicked off with an unveiling of the trophy by former UCL winner and Liverpool FC player Luis Garcia in the presence of Indian football superstar Sunil Chhetri at the racecourse along with lucky fans getting a chance to play a match with Luis Garcia and Sunil Chhetri in a five-a-side football game. Then in the evening it was party time at Taj Lands End. Yes, UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken makes its way across Mumbai, giving fans an opportunity to see the coveted trophy.

All is fine

Pooja Bedi at the Living Foodz Epicurean Guild Awards at Grand Hyatt

The cheer was well and truly on as lifestyle channel Living Foodz presented its first Epicurean Guild Awards at Grand Hyatt. It was a celebration of fine dining restaurants and the best lounges in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. In the Popular Choice award, Bombay Canteen, Big Chill and Karavalli were declared the winners of Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru respectively, while the Iconic awards were bagged by Masque in Mumbai and Indian Accent in Delhi. Hosted by Archana Vijay and Varun Thakur, presenters included Pooja Bedi and Chef Ranveer Brar.

Spanish high

Sanam Sippy and musicians at the Spanish Escape at Asilo

It was all very sunshiny as Sanam Sippy, director of Asilo, greeted the many guests at the preview party for the Spanish Escape, the third edition of the hugely popular Getaway Series of speciality menus at Asilo. What started out as a sundowner turned into a late-nighter with the cocktail chatter mixing with the superb sound of a saxophonist and a guitarist, both flown in from Spain.