Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

All that Razz

Ranveer Brar, Neeren and Nitin Tewari at the relaunch of Razzberry Rhinoceros

Just when you thought that the iconic nightclub Razzberry Rhinoceros was dead and buried, it sprang back to life after a decade. Yes, this legendary nightspot at Juhu Hotel that was loved by musicians and bands who got a platform to perform was back with a bang. Of course, the old ‘underground’ look was not there, instead there was a new bright decor with ample use of the beachscape area. Hosts Neeren and Nitin Tewari were there at the pre-launch party to welcome guests including Luke Kenny, Salim Merchant, Salil Acharya, Honey Bhalla and Cyrus Sahukar. Old-timers went back to time when Razz, as it was popularly known as, kicked off with live acts. Others who came in late appreciated the fresh look and feel of the place.

High energy

Zorawar and Dildeep Kalra at the launch of Pa Pa Ya, Colaba

The cheer was on as Pa Pa Ya, the award-winning modern Asian restaurant from the house of Massive Restaurants opened its standalone outlet in Colaba. Combining the grandeur and elegance of larger-than-life futuristic designs with glamorous décor aesthetics, Pa Pa Ya proved to be a high-energy dining experience to guests on opening night. Word has it that the place encapsulates all the five senses, offering an exceptional sensory and avant-garde dining experience. The philosophy behind Pa Pa Ya is simple: present Asian food and drink with a sense of panache and innovation of cutting-edge cooking techniques like elements of molecular gastronomy and mixology. Besides the food, guests enjoyed the bar offerings of spirits and exotic cocktails and curated wines.

Bubbly beat

Sonam Kapoor at Chandon India’s The Party Starter’s music anthem launch at Aer

Things were bubbling over at Aer at Four Seasons Hotel as India’s The Party Starter launched a music album. Accomplished actor Sonam Kapoor and super singer Anushka Manchanda made their presence felt as guests sipped on Chandon. The screen came alive with the music album video with the catchy soundtrack composed and performed by Anushka Manchanda. She also sang the song live, much to the delight of the audience. Stéphane de Meurville, MD, Moët Hennessy India was there to meet and greet the guests.

Take a bao!

Manu Chandra, A D Singh and Chetan Rampal at the launch of Fatty Bao

Foodies rejoiced as The Fatty Bao opened one more outpost; this one at Kamala Mills. The preview party hosted by A D Singh and wife Sabina along with partners Manu Chandra and Chetan Rampal, saw guests like Narendra Kumar, Anil Chopra, Nisha and Vikram Raizada, admire the relaxed Asian dining setting and elegant patio and relish the bar offerings and food crafted by executive chef Prashanth Puttaswamy.