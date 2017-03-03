Scene and Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… With Marcellus Baptista

Day and night

Pooja Hegde at the International Scotch Day at Famous Studio

Stylish and sophisticated was what it was at the inaugural International Scotch Day celebration in India with global icon and actor Freida Pinto at Famous Studio. The venue looked chic and classy with an international feel and look. Curated artistic renditions around the #LoveScotch theme were created in collaboration with acclaimed artists like Archana Nair, Tyrel Valladares, Sachin Pillai and Jazreel Nathan. Top graphic illustrators Anant Ahuja, Taarika John, Gulaab Saggu, Pratap Chalke and Mohna Singh also paid ode to Scotch with their #LoveScotch interpretations. Present was Ewan Gunn, global brand ambassador, Diageo who conducted a whisky appreciation session for Johnnie Walker, Black & White, Black Dog and Vat 69. Cool cocktails did the rounds and the verdict was out: Scotch is the very pinnacle of cool – loved in every corner of the globe.

Aged attraction

Teena Singh at the Campari Aged Boulevadier evening at Masala Bar

Guests were in for a treat as Aspri Spirits hosted an exclusive tasting of Campari Aged Boulevardier at Masala Bar. You learnt that this drink was kept in Campari three-litre oak barrels for over a month where it underwent ageing that developed a smooth and deep flavour. Besides the Campari Aged Boulevardier, on offer were the Original Classic Negroni and Negrovski. The Campari Aged Boulevardier comprised equal parts of Campari with Scotch whisky and sweet vermouth, the Original Classic Negroni comprised equal parts of Campari with gin and sweet vermouth, while the Negrovski had Campari with vodka and sweet vermouth.

Nice choice

Nikhil Agarwal and guests at the Celebrating India’s Finest 2017 at Artisan

Fine wines were thoroughly enjoyed at Artisan at the Sofitel at the fifth Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards 2017 celebration party, presented by All Things Nice, the platform for knowledge, networking and indulgent experiences for wines, luxury spirits and gourmet food aficionados. Guests were happy to roam around the garden area and try out the range of wines from Good Drop, Charosa, Grover Zampa, Seagram’s, Reveilo, Sula, York, Bella Rouge, Myra and Mystik Oak.

Fine wines

Jackie Matai, Paul Hillier, Anne-Marie Battista and Arun Kumar at the Banrock Station wine evening at Flavour Diaries

Sipped and savoured at Flavour Diaries were the wines from Banrock Station from the famed Accolade Wines of Australia. Hosted by Aspri Spirits co-founders Jackie Matai and Arun Kumar, the evening included a master-class by Ann-Marie Battista and Paul Hillier of Accolade Wines. A selection of hors d’oeuvres crafted by chef Anjali Pathak complemented the wine intake.