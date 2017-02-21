Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Burst of orange

Kristy De Cunha and Sweta Mohanty at the Aperol party at Olive

Brunch wear with a hint of orange was the dress code at the Aperol party hosted by Aspri Spirits at Olive Bar & Kitchen – and nearly everyone adhered to that. Narendra Kumar, Fahad Samar, Jitu Savlani, Ash Chandler, Anaida Parvaneh, Farzad and Amy Billimoria, Eshaa Amiin, Kristy De Cunha, Nidhi Munim, Clint Fernandes, Shibani Kashyap, Neelima Azmi and Maya Sawant were among the many guests. They all relished the orange aperitif at the Aperol bar that donned an international look. Of course, the drink of the hour was Aperol Spritz that comprised three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol and one part soda, served in a white wine glass with ice and garnished with a slice of orange. It was truly refreshing as was the Aperol Sour on the rocks.

Party splash

Iulia Vantur, Raza Beig and Karishma Tanna at the Splash party at Olive

Olive Bar & Kitchen was the happy venue for the after-party following the international brand Splash show at Lakme Fashion Week. Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur who, was the showstopper, was there. Guests were heard talking about the show that opened with Karishma Tanna and Suraj Pancholi on the ramp. Karishma was in a green sequined dress, while Suraj looked dapper in smart formal attire. And Iulia was stunning in an embellished nude-colour dress. Seen at the pulsating party was Raza Beig, CEO of Splash who looked pleased to showcase the brand’s SS17 collection and hoped that the association with LFW and Iulia Vantur would take the brand image to further heights.

Stylish cheer

Padma Lakshmi at the Classic Malts Selection Lounge at Lakme Fashion Week at Jio Garden

The cheer was well and truly on at the Classic Malts Selection Lounge at Lakme Fashon Week Summer/Resort 2017 at Jio Garden. This VIP lounge was sophisticated and stylish with its wooden decor and uncluttered ambience. In full flow was a range of single malts like Cardhu, Talisker, Oban and Singleton. Special guests were seen having a good time with malts and whisky cocktails called Showstopper among others. Ciroc and Ketel One vodka cocktails were also on offer as was Gordon’s gin. There were also Sula wines and White Owl craft beers. Cheese boards, dips along and hors d’oeuvres from Joss complemented the liquid intake. Yes, the lounge was a much-sought out place at the fashion week.

All that jazz

Vinay Singh, Alyssa Mendonsa and Loy Mendonsa at the Jazz Legends night at Luna Nudo

The St Regis New York has played host to some of the finest jazz musicians and connoisseurs in history. Building upon this legacy has inspired the inception of ‘Jazz Legends’ at The St Regis Mumbai. Joe Alvares, who has curated this series, kicked off all that jazz at the infusion-themed bar Luna Nudo. It featured international musicians from New York and Europe performing The ‘New Standard’ Contemporary Creative Music. Opening the show was Alyssa Mendonsa. Jaideep Mehrotra, Rashmi Nigam, Kunal Kohli, Simone Singh, Fahad Samar, Ash Chandler and Vikram Bawa among many more were seen enjoying the music, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. And on the charts is the international Jazz Company comprising a quartet of talent from Europe, Sarosh Nanavaty and her electric trio of bass, drums and keyboards and Vasundhara.