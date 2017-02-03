Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Party pop

Priyank Sukhija & Esha Gupta at the launch of Tamasha

Foodies and nightlife lovers rejoiced at the opening of Tamasha, a sprawling 9,000-sq-ft restobar in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Hosted by restaurateur Priyank Sukhija and fashion designer Rocky S, the opening night party saw the presence of well-known faces like Esha Gupta, Ameesha Patel, Amy Jackson, Sunny Leone, Karan Singh Grover, Shamita Shetty, Deanne Pandey, Sandhya Shetty, Kaushik Shrimanker, Nazia Hussain and Nivedita Saboo among many others. The minimal interiors bound in stone and wood, the ceiling chandeliers and décor inspired by pop culture were all admired as was the outside al fresco section. Black Label, Ciroc and other spirits did the rounds along with contemporary Indian and Indian fusion food.

Night fever

Tanishaa Mukerji at the launch of Matahaari

Golden glow and beautiful black caught your eye as you entered Matahaari nightclub at Atria Mall. Inspired by Dutch dancer and courtesan Mata Hari, it is a picture of sheer opulence. Owned by B R Shetty and co-owned by fashion designer Chanchal Shetty, it is conceptualised by Bobby Mukherji & Associates. Luxury drinks were in full flow along with an all-Asian food fare curated by Nikhil Merchant and corporate chef Shailendra Bhandari. The signature cocktail of the hour was Femme Fatale, a gin-based drink with notes of elderflower and violet. Guests happily meandered through the different sections of the place that included a VVIP lounge hidden behind a bookshelf. Enjoying the experience were Tanishaa Mukerji, Divya Palat, Aditya Hitkari and Vivan Bhatena among many more.

Cruise chic

Sonakshi Sinha and Monisha Jaising at Lakme Fashion Week opening show on Costa neoClassica

International cruise liner Costa heralded its operations from Mumbai to the Maldives by staging a fashion show aboard Costa neoClassica that was docked at Ballard Estate. It was a novel opening show for Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 with resort wear designer Monisha Jaising. On view was swimwear, cocktail creations, pre-stitched cocktail Saris, billowy skirts, fabrics like bonded satin, wool crepe and Italian organza, hues of black, gleaming gold, sedate grey, pristine white and rose pink along with fiery red, flashy orange and fabulous fuchsia. Showstopper Sonakshi Sinha, in a spectacular sunset orange creation, stole the show as did the many top models that made that long walk up and down the deck.

Social again

Riyaaz and Kiran Amlani at the launch of Versova Social

The Social expansion continues with this time a Social outlet opening in Versova. This is the eighth outpost of the popular Social brand in Mumbai and the 16th pan-India. It opened with a sundowner party that went on till late night. Guests admired the old-world charm of Versova Social, a sprawling three-storey outlet with a beautiful Victorian ambience and a matching greenhouse. The split levels, courtyards, nooks and crannies, bars and workspace were a great attraction. Host Riyaaz Amlani and his team were there to welcome the many guests who fell in love with the place as they gushed over the decor and helped themselves to the Social favourite bites plus some more along with the Social House Wine and cocktails called Mick Jaggery, Blueberry Julep, Thai Maalish and Chatkara.