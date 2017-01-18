Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Zip, zap, zone

Shriya, Krishna and Ankit Tamang at the pre-launch of The Next Zone

New Year and a new party place – that’s the scenario with the opening of The Next Zone (TNZ) that opened on January 1. Located above the popular Tap in Juhu, it staged a pre-launch party in end-December with guests enjoying the sound of the DJ as also the live music and a good view of Juhu beach. Host Krishna Tamang of China Gate fame welcomed friends and family at the party that saw guests soak in the ambience, enjoy a drink at the bar and the range of hors d’oeuvres and have a good time. The place was filled with folk from the film, TV, glamour and entertainment world that were glad to get a sneak peek on what was to come when 2016 turned to 2017.

Pool cool

Devoleena Bhattacharjee at the launch of the Telly Calendar at Sun-n-Sand

The Sun-n-Sand had an opportunity to showcase its poolside, the pleasant venue for the launch of the Telly Calendar presented by Marinating Films. Shot in Langkawi in Malaysia, the calendar girls were pictured donning Palav Saris and styled by Rehan Shah. Sunny Arora and Anand Mishra of Marinating Films were there as people had a good look at the calendar featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Khan, Sukirti Kandpal, Kishwer Merchant, Asha Negi, Vrushika Mehta, Tanya Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Vindhya Tiwari, Tinaa Dattaa, Riddhi Dogra, Sreejita De and Veebha Anand. Vaibhav Saraf, director, Aisshpra Gem and Jewels and Kalpesh Modh, founder, Palav Fabrics were also present at the launch party. It was time for drinks and hors d’oeuvres by the breezy poolside as the photographers were busy clicking all those calendar girls.

True brew

Rahul Singh and Riyaaz Amlani at the launch of The Beer Cafe

Beer cheer was what it was at the launch of the ninth outlet of The Beer Café in Mumbai, this one at High Street Phoenix. The nautical theme was admired by one and all on opening night with a playlist said to be handpicked by the finest pirates amidst the quintessential ocean of beer. Hosted by Rahul Singh, founder and CEO, The Beer Café, the party was attended by Rakesh Paul, Riyaaz Amlani and Rajesh Israni among many others. The wall graffiti depicted the world of pirates, blistering barnacles and life on the ocean. The compass pointed to the bar where everyone lived it up with the range of brews on tap or in the bottle as well as signature brewtails and other spirits and shots like Jagermeister and Rudi.

Sundown sizzle

Nevil Timbadia, Anup Gandhi and Sahil Timbadia at the eighth anniversary of Bonobo

Popular bar and restaurant Bonobo celebrated its eighth anniversary with a sizzling sundown party. Bonobo founders Nevil Timbadia, Sahil Timbadia and Anup Gandhi were there to say hello to regulars and friends. The choicest spirits and cocktails were in full flow as was the variety of tasty bites. The music was heard loud and clear with the DJ music in the air and the inner section featuring a live band that got the crowd in the groove. The conversation veered towards Bonobo’s live music over the years that included acts by the Dualist Inquiry, Midival Punditz, Spud In The Box and Ankur & The Ghalat Family.