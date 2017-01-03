Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Jazzy junk

Prahlad Kakkar, Umang Tewari and Mickey Mehta at the launch of The Junkyard Café

The Junkyard Café that has been making waves in the capital came to Mumbai. Inspired by a junkyard, it demonstrated how junk can be utilised in innovative ways. What you witnessed was a world with snazzy interiors, but with a minimalistic touch. The inspiration was vintage garage and old industrial locations with the décor incorporating parking graphics and tyres on the wall and scooters as seats. Lifelike images of Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe were also seen on the walls of the café, taking guests down memory lane to the classic Hollywood era. Also seen were junk items like barrels, parts of cars and trucks all of which gave the place a nice vintage feel. Scrap can be chic, you felt, as you heard of live bands, singers and international artists coming up at The Junkyard Café.

Pride and joy

Kangana Ranaut and Manish Arora at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2016 at Grand Hyatt

You could taste life in style as the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2016 came to Mumbai. Seen at Grand Hyatt were models making their style statement in chic neon creations by celebrated couturier Manish Arora. Foot-tapping music by Midival Punditz featuring Raghu Dixit on guitar and vocals pepped up the proceedings. The shining showstopper was accomplished actor Kangana Ranaut who upped the spirits on the lawn of the hotel. Manish Arora called his collection ‘Indian’ and it turned out to be a line that resonated the spirit of the contemporary Indian woman. The aim, you were told, was to create a harmonious style narrative that reiterated that ‘life is beautiful.’ Well, all was good as guests downed Blenders Pride whisky besides vodka and wine.

Launch cheer

Sargun Menta and Ravi Dubey at the launch of Vortex South

The cheer was on at the opening of Vortex South, the new restobar located at Marine Lines. Guests from the TV, music and glamour world were present on the launch night. Seen at the split-level place were Nia Sharma, Ali Merchant, Nandish Sandhu, Rohit Khurana, Vishal Karwal, Manasi and Rohit Roy, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Anita Hasnandanim, Rohit Reddy, Srishty Rode, Manish Naggdev Mohhammed Morani, Roopkumar Rathod, Ramji Gulati, Anu Smruthi, Jinesh Joshi, Micckie Dudaaney and Sonali Raut among others. Black Label and vodka infused with apple, plum, orange, lime, cucumber, pepper and star anise and other spices were doing the rounds, complemented by vegetarian food from Chef Gautam Mehrishi.

French flavour

Biswajit Chakraborty, Yves Perrin and Sheetal Munshaw at the French soiree at Sofitel

Parisian panache arrived in the heart of Mumbai as Sofitel Mumbai BKC presented a fantastic French soirée in collaboration with Atout France and Air France. The outdoor venue, Hriday, was the happy setting for a recreation of French tradition and ‘art de vivre’ with an array of cheese, charcuterie, hors d’oeuvres and a delightful dinner. Fine wines from Chateau Timberlay from the house of Robert Giraud, Bordeaux, were in full flow, brought to you by Flipsydee. There was also craft beer from White Owl. The hotel’s executive pastry chef Siddharth Anand, alumnus from Le Cordon Bleu, was there. Sweet music by Reena Vaz and Lindsay Pitter with Anand Vaity on saxophone added to the flavour. Posing for photographs were the dancers from Lido de Paris. French Consul General Yves Perrin; Biswajit Chakraborty, GM, Sofitel Mumbai BKC and Sheetal Munshaw, director, Atout France, were present.