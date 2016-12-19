Scene & Heard

What’s happening in Mumbai’s hotels? A peek into the party circuit and events in the city… By Marcellus Baptista

Rock on!

Jay Singh and Gary Lawyer at the 10th anniversary of Hard Rock Cafe

It was nice to note that the 10th anniversary of Hard Rock Cafe was celebrated with a ‘bid and buy’ charity auction with collectibles from music bigwigs in India. Keepsakes from legendary artistes included A R Rahman’s studio headphones, Euphoria’s bandmaster hat, Raghu Dixit’s guitar, Shankar Mahadevan’s harmonium, Usha Uthup’s Kanjeevaram Sari and one of her first vocal microphones, A Sivamani’s timbales drums, stand and autographed sticks. Also auctioned was Priyanka Chopra’s bracelet from ‘Quantico.’ While the live music was missing, you heard the sounds of the DJ. Musicians seen at the anniversary party included A Sivamani and Gary Lawyer. And pleased as punch was Jay Singh, co-founder and executive director, JSM Corporation.

All aglow

Sonali Kulkarni at the 10th anniversary of Antara Spa at The Club

Guests were all aglow as Antara Spa at The Club celebrated its tenth anniversary with a big bash hosted by Dinesh Khanna and wife Nishi. Guests enjoyed the quick foot, shoulder and back massage, as also the cocktails and dinner with live music in the air. Lucky Morani, Ahaana Kumra, Bhairavi Jaikishan, Deepti Bhatnagar, Neelam and Ronit Roy, Sonali Kulkarni and spa specialist Rekha Chaudhari were present. The talk was that Antara in Sanskrit means ‘looking within’ and is represented by the lotus with many petals that signify various levels of existence such as physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. First-time guests learnt that the spa offers Indian, eastern and western therapies and that the entrance to the spa is towards the poolside of The Club as the sounds and water relaxes you subconsciously even before you enter the spa.

On the edge

Kunal Rawal, Sanam Sippy and Ashiesh Shah at Couture Cabanas at Asilo

The latest edition of Couture Cabanas at Asilo featured famed menswear designer Kunal Rawal and acclaimed architect Ashiesh Shah with their very own take on cool and edgy design. Host Sanam Sippy, director, Asilo, was there to say hello to the fashionable folk including Sonakshi Sinha, Masaba Gupta, Nishka Lulla, Nimish Shah, Samir Dattani, Aparna Badlani, Arpita Mehta, Azmina Rahimtoola, Shruti Sacnheti, Pratima and Gaurav Bhatia, Aishwarya Nair, Pooja Shetty, Akshay Tyagi and Amit Gaur. The cabanas sported an edgy underground Berlinesque theme in leather, mirror, light and projection which were admired by the many guests who also relished the Grey Goose cocktails. The talk was that the innovative edition of Couture Cabanas reinforced Asilo’s commitment to present an experience of lifestyle, luxury and design par excellence for all the guests.

Merry mix

Makarand Deshpande and Nivedita Pohankar at the launch of Door No. 1

Retro music lovers were overjoyed at the launch of Door No 1, the funky new hotspot in Mumbai, located at Bandra Reclamation. Twitter celebrity Mihir Bijur and construction veteran Vishesh Khanna of S&S Foods along with the entire team of the retro bar welcomed the many guests. What is in store for you? Eat, drink, be merry, socialise, read, work and game-play. Guests marvelled at the decor and the signature cocktails including the refreshing Lemon Grass Ginger Martini and rustic Spiked Chocolate Milkshake. There was also a cocktail called Inner Peace. And in the DJ’s console was Russel Almeida, considered as India’s No 1 retro DJ, who spun his merry mix of music ranging from classic rock to old-school hip-hop and beyond.