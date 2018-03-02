Key happenings in the world of hospitality
-
-
FORGING NEW RELATIONS Dusit International, one of leading Thailand’s hotel and property development companies, recently organised the India Roadshow 2018 as part of its newly acquired focus on India as a source market for its hotels and resorts.
-
-
VALENTINE’s SPECIAL Keys Hotels added their distinctive flair to Valentine’s Day this year, celebrating the day of love by lighting up the lives of differently-abled children. Kids from the Muskan Foundation were invited by the brand to Keys Select Hotel, Nestor in Mumbai.
-
-
PLAYHOUSE FUN Marriott International’s bold experiential brand, Moxy Hotels, created the ultimate ‘playhouse’ at the Moxy Tokyo Kinshicho to celebrate the debut of the brand in Japan. Mike Fulkerson, VP, brand & marketing, Marriott International Asia Pacific with Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader and VP, Marriott International’s Distinctive Select Brands were present.
-
-
DRIVE IN STYLE Sofitel Mumbai BKC recently hosted the Vintage & Classic Car Rally. Biswajit Chakraborty, GM, Sofitel Mumbai BKC with Nitin Dossa, VCCCI were also present at the Vintage Car Rally.
-
-
BUY, SCRATCH AND WIN! Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil announced the winners of the bumper draw of ‘Freedom JARCAR Offer’. Famous Tollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal gave away the awards to the lucky winners from Telangana
-
-
-
SWAYING WITH THE GROOVE Recently the 11th edition of SulaFest 2018 was celebrated. This year fest-goers swayed to the tunes of over 100 artists including Bollywood sensation Amit Trivedi and internationally celebrated artists including Gypsy Hill, electronic-folk band Crystal Fighters among others.