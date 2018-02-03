INDUSTRY INITIATIVES initiatives Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India’s (HRAWI) certification initiative in Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) has been recently concluded in Vadodara and Ahmedabad
INFORMED CITIZENS citizens Meluha The Fern, an ecotel hotel at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai? organised a session on waste management and the specifics of a green building for the citizens of Powai
WORLD OF MUSIC Hard Rock Hotel Goa has announced a donation of US$ 5,000 grant to The New Academy for Music Arts and Hindi (NAMAH)
MINISTRY OF CRAB Gourmet Investments has inked a pact to bring the iconic Sri Lankan Eatery ‘Ministry Of Crab’ to India
NEW EXPERIENCES Renaissance Ahmedabad, along with Tamarind Global, celebrated the soft opening of the hotel
HOSPITALITY MEET The fifth edition of Global Hospitality Conclave (GHC) was recently held in Delhi
