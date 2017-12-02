Key happenings in the world of hospitality

NORWEGIAN FLAVOURS The Royal Norwegian Consulate and the Norwegian Seafood Council recently organised a closed dinner reception hosted by the consul general, Ann Ollestad along with director of Norwegian Sea Food Council (NSC), Yogi Shergill

BRIGHTENING LIVES Novotel Hotels & Resorts Goa recently celebrated its ‘Employee Celebration Week’ with an eye donation camp

JUST ART Justa Hotels & Resorts recently concluded the 4th edition of its annual art residency ‘Chitrashaala’, at Justa Hotel at Lake Nahargarh Palace, Rajasthan

SPARKLING 25 Grover Zampa Vineyards held a party at The Best Address to celebrate its 25th anniversary, with the launch of Auriga – India’s first sparkling wine with 24 carat gold flakes

SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai organised a children safety workshop in association with Kidpower India

GLAMOROUS LAUNCH Celebrity Kriti Sanon with Chirag Parekh, chairman and MD, Carysil at the launch of Carysil’s flagship showroom in Ahmedabad

GREEN LEADERSHIP ITC Hotels has been conferred upon the ‘2017 Greenbuild Leadership Award’ by the US Green Building Council

RECIPE TO HAPPINESS The chefs of Meluha The Fern, Powai Mumbai recently conducted a cooking workshop for Gabriel Project Mumbai’s Delicio kitchen, located in the Kalwa slums, Thane district

FUELING GROWTH Wharf Hotel’s president, Dr Jennifer Cronin (third from left) has been recognised as ‘Mentor of The Year, 2017’, by Singapore-based ACI HR Solutions

GIFT A TREE Smile Foundation’s goodwill ambassador Chef Vikas Khanna led a tree plantation drive in New Delhi, in support of Tropicana’s Gift A Tree initiative

NEW FOOD EXPERIENCE Vikas Panjabi, MD, The Chocolate Room Group (left) and Chaitanya Kumar, CMD, The Chocolate Room India Group, at the launch of Trench by The Chocolate Room

BUILDING COMMUNITIES Marriott International’s partnership with Yao Foundation has raised over US$ 920,000 from the gala dinners that took place in three different cities in the Mainland to ease the plight of underprivileged schoolchildren in rural China