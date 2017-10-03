Home / Events

By FHW Staff-Mumbai on October 3, 2017

Key happenings in the world of hospitality

ENCHANTING CREATIVES Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts has announced the brand’s collaboration with Chinese art collective X+Q Art will extend to Paris

HELPING COMMUNITIES Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport inaugurated IHG Foundation Week with blood donation camp

FIRST ANNIVERSARY ibis Styles Goa Calangute, the first ibis Styles property in India, recently celebrated its first anniversary

SAFETY AWARENESS Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, in collaboration with District Fire and Safety Authority, organised a fire evacuation and rescue mock drill at its premises

FSSAI COMPLIANT Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) recently organised two separate training-cum-certification sessions in the city based on Food Safety Training & Certification (FoSTaC) programme developed by FSSAI

INDULGENCE AND BEYOND Puratos recently hosted its signature patisserie showcase event ‘Indulgence and Beyond’ in Mumbai at ITC Grand Maratha

