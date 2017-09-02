Key happenings in the world of hospitality

JOINING FORCES Alibaba Group Holding and Marriott International have announced the establishment of a joint venture to redefine the travel experience for Chinese travellers

IMPROVED PERFORMANCE L-R: S S Mukherji, executive vice chairman, EIH; P R S Oberoi, executive chairman, EIH and Vikram Oberoi, managing director and CEO, EIH addressing the 67th EIH AGM in Kolkata

INDEPENDENCE DAY Meluha, The Fern, Powai, celebrated the Independence Day by organising a musical journey tracing the history of India

HOSPITALITY EXCELLENCE Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley has been named ‘Regional Deluxe Hotel of the Year’ and ‘Health Club and Spa Facility of the Year’ at the 2017 Tourism Accommodation Australia (NSW) Awards for Excellence

SWEET NOTE SOL trips, a boutique travel company and Le Cordon Bleu Paris, renowned culinary and hospitality institute, in collaboration with Atout France – France Tourism Development Agency, recently hosted a high-tea in Mumbai to acquaint attendees with the Patisserie Workshop at Le Cordon Bleu (LCB) in Paris

SHAADI BY MARRIOTT Marriott International recently presented its collaboration with designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for ‘Shaadi by Marriott’