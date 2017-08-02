Key happenings in the world of hospitality

ROYAL HOST Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, recently hosted the Amir of the state of Kuwait, HH Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

CARE TAKERS OF SOCIETY AccorHotels has announced its partnership with Rescue Foundation, an NGO working to rescue trafficked women from forced prostitution

CUISINE AND COUTURE Sofitel Mumbai BKC recently hosted an exclusive fashion Sunday brunch in association with designer label Karleo

THE BIG CAT PEOPLE Cinnamon Life in association with HSBC premier hosted an exclusive evening with renowned wildlife photographers and authors, Jonathon and Angela Scott, popularly known as ‘The big cat people’

SERVICE EXCELLENCE JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has been lauded with three recognitions at the National Awards for Excellence in Hotel Industry

SUPERCHEFS The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace recently hosted ‘SuperChefs’ a week-long cooking course where youngsters honed their culinary skills

AUSTRALIAN FLAIR Recreating Melbourne’s food and wine culture in India, Visit Victoria and Melburnian chef and restaurateur Scott Pickett hosted exclusive gastronomic experiences in Mumbai and Delhi

PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT Vasundhara Sarovar Premiere, Vayalar, won the first place award in Kerala under ‘hotels’ category by Kerala State Pollution Control Board in its Annual Awards 2017

MUSICAL MONTAGE Sofitel Mumbai BKC celebrated ‘Fête de la Musique’ also known as World Music Day with a repertoire of performances by the differently-abled

INVESTOR RELATIONS The Indian Hotels Company has won the ‘Best All India Investor Relations Award 2017’ in the category of large-cap companies at the recently held Investor Relations Awards in Mumbai

NATURAL CONNECTION On the occasion of World Environment Day, Lords Hotels & Resorts celebrated the day with ‘Connecting People to Nature’, United Nations Environment Programmme (UNEP) theme for the year

CANADA DAY The Consulate General of Canada, Mumbai hosted a dinner reception at the Trident Mumbai to celebrate Canada Day and Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation