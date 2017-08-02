Home / Events

Events

By FHW Staff-Mumbai on August 2, 2017

Key happenings in the world of hospitality

201708eh100

ROYAL HOST Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, recently hosted the Amir of the state of Kuwait, HH Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

201708eh101

CARE TAKERS OF SOCIETY AccorHotels has announced its partnership with Rescue Foundation, an NGO working to rescue trafficked women from forced prostitution

201708eh102

CUISINE AND COUTURE Sofitel Mumbai BKC recently hosted an exclusive fashion Sunday brunch in association with designer label Karleo

201708eh103

THE BIG CAT PEOPLE Cinnamon Life in association with HSBC premier hosted an exclusive evening with renowned wildlife photographers and authors, Jonathon and Angela Scott, popularly known as ‘The big cat people’

201708eh104

SERVICE EXCELLENCE JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has been lauded with three recognitions at the National Awards for Excellence in Hotel Industry

201708eh105

SUPERCHEFS The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace recently hosted ‘SuperChefs’ a week-long cooking course where youngsters honed their culinary skills

201708eh106

AUSTRALIAN FLAIR Recreating Melbourne’s food and wine culture in India, Visit Victoria and Melburnian chef and restaurateur Scott Pickett hosted exclusive gastronomic experiences in Mumbai and Delhi

201708eh107

PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT Vasundhara Sarovar Premiere, Vayalar, won the first place award in Kerala under ‘hotels’ category by Kerala State Pollution Control Board in its Annual Awards 2017

201708eh108

MUSICAL MONTAGE Sofitel Mumbai BKC celebrated ‘Fête de la Musique’ also known as World Music Day with a repertoire of performances by the differently-abled

201708eh109

INVESTOR RELATIONS The Indian Hotels Company has won the ‘Best All India Investor Relations Award 2017’ in the category of large-cap companies at the recently held Investor Relations Awards in Mumbai

201708eh110

NATURAL CONNECTION On the occasion of World Environment Day, Lords Hotels & Resorts celebrated the day with ‘Connecting People to Nature’, United Nations Environment Programmme (UNEP) theme for the year

201708eh111

CANADA DAY The Consulate General of Canada, Mumbai hosted a dinner reception at the Trident Mumbai to celebrate Canada Day and Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation

Please Wait while comments are loading...