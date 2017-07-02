Key happenings in the world of hospitality

EMPOWERING SOCIETY The Weaker Section Development Mission (WSDM), supported by HRAWI and Trikaal Inc, has announced the launch of a social initiative to enable livelihood means to women from weaker sections

FOR A BETTER TOMORROW Hotel Marine Plaza, Mumbai celebrated ‘World Environment Week’ through a series of various activities

CONSERVING MARINE LIFE Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka has launched marine turtle conservation and enhancement project

THE JOY OF GIVING Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has raised US$ 2.1 million for Akshaya Patra initiative

FASHION AFFAIR Chiva-Som Thailand recently hosted a fashion show at the resort to present the new wardrobe collection by Thailand’s fashion designers, Nagara

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION Dr Ajit B Kerkar, (second from right), chairman, V Hotels, receiving the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the recent Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) in Mumbai

ONE OF A KIND HRAWI’s ‘Project Pickle’ initiative has been recognised as an indigenous, one-of-its-kind initiative at the recent India CSR Leadership Summit & Awards 2017

TASTE OF HEALTH Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru recently hosted specially conceptualised master classes featuring healthy dishes at both its hotels in the city, curated by the in-house chefs along with Chef Micheal Swamy

RESPONSIBLE HOSPITALITY Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai, Vashi celebrated World Environment Day 2017 by conducting a cleaning drive

FOR NEW EXPERIENCES Preferred Hotels & Resorts has entered into a partnership with Singapore-based General Hotel Management (GHM) to represent The Chedi Mumbai

LUXURY IN AIRPORT Sarovar Hotels has launched The Lazizi Premiere Nairobi, a luxury hotel positioned inside the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)

FEMALE LEADERS Marriott International has announced a partnership with Asian University for Women (AUW) to support a total of 100 students at AUW over two years by providing mentorships, internships, fundraising scholarship and jobs