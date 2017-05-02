Key happenings in the world of hospitality

ULTIMATE BARTENDER Shweta Jain, India marketing head, Willam Grant and Sons (left), facilitating Ashitosh Narayan, winner of the Mumbai round of the Ultimate Bartender Championship

TASTE OF FRANCE ‘Gout de France/ Good France’ event, celebrating French cooking, was recently organised by School of Tourism and Hotel Management, Vatel at Ansal University in Gurugram

BUSINESS SHOWCASE L-R: Arif Patel, VP – sales, marketing, distribution and loyalty, Accor Hotel; Kerry Healey, VP – sales, Asia-Pacific, AccorHotels; and Jean-Michel Cassé, COO, India and South Asia at the recently held 14th AccorHotels Showcase in Mumbai

SETTING STANDARDS The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has collaborated with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to educate and equip hotels and restaurants with food safety and security standards

CULINARY GATHERING L-R: Renowned Indian chefs, Rajeev Kapoor, Vicky Ratnani, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjeev Kapoor, at ‘The Worlds 50 Best Restaurant Awards’ in Melbourne

TAPPING INDIAN OUTBOUND Meliá Hotels International, the leading hotel company in Spain, recently concluded its three cities roadshow in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Mumbai

PROFESSIONALS OF TOMORROW The eighth batch graduated from the portals of Apeejay Institute of Hospitality in a ceremony held at The Park Navi Mumbai

EARTH HOUR On account of Earth Hour, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli, took a part in the movement against climate change and invited guests to light candles at the hotel lobby, while the lights were turned off

SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport recently celebrated its seventh anniversary and invited child guests for the cake cutting ceremony

STRENGTHENING BUSINESS Marriott International recently hosted the 8th edition of ‘The Global Sales Mission’ across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

HOSPITALITY FLAIR Employees from all Delhi and NCR based Taj Hotels recently came together to present a “one-of -a-kind” fashion show, Tantra, with Indian fashion designer Ravita Mayor

DESIGN AND FUNCTIONALITY L-R: Jürgen Wolf, MD, Hafele South Asia and architect Karan Grover at the first edition of the ‘Designers’ Talk’ was organised by Hafele India