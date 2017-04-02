Key happenings in the world of hospitality

GOLDEN RECOGNITION InterGlobe Hotels was honoured with 2016 Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management at the Golden Peacocks Award Nite held in Mumbai recently

DISTINCT HOSPITALITY Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis (centre) at the inauguration of Mumbai’s first floating hotel – AB Celestial

LARGER THAN LIFE Backstreet Boys at their performance of the “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” concert, marking the beginning of their exclusive Las Vegas headlining residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

SOCIAL EQUITY The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has collaborated with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to provide support for Dalit women to start and sustain their own enterprises through ‘Project Pickle’

SKILLS AND MEALS Kohinoor International Management Institute (KIMI) in Mumbai and University College Birmingham (UCB) have recently signed an MoU for academic progression of KIMI students. In another event, KIMI also organised a Sri Lankan Food Festival.

PRESTIGIOUS REWARD Chef M S Raj Mohan, head – hotel management department, Mary Matha College was conferred the ‘Honoris Causa’, an honorary doctorate degree in record breaking from United Kingdom based World Records University

GLASS OF EXPERIENCE Nelson Chow, president of Hong Kong Sommelier Association (left) and Silparat Watthanakasetr, GM and acting MD of Ocean Glass Public Company, at the recent Lucaris Master Class held at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

AFFIRMING PERFORMANCE PR Bansal, CMD, Lords Hotels & Resorts receiving the ‘Best Mid-Market Hotel Chain’ award from Nina Elizabeth Woodard, adjunct faculty at CSUSM and Brandman University, at an award ceremony organised by World HRD Congress in association with Star Hospitality Awards

GASTRONOMIC SOIREE Yves Perrin, consul general, Consulate General of France in Mumbai, along with chefs from various hotels and restaurants, recently orgainsed a preview soirée of the gastronomic event Goût de France/ Good France 2017



VINTAGE ELEGANCE Sofitel Mumbai BKC recently celebrated its fifth anniversary by hosting the ‘Vintage & Classic Car Rally’ at a festive brunch in association with the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI)