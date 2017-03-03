Key happenings in the world of hospitality

FRUITFUL PARTNERSHIP

Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and Thrillophilia have recently signed an MoU and collaborated to promote tourism in the state

UNDERSTANDING TAXES

Anil Harish, advocate, DM Harish & Co, addressing the seminar organised by HRAWI on direct taxes, in Mumbai

A BIG MOMENT

Umang Narula, CMD, India Tourism Development Corporation (left), receiving the LEED Gold certification for The Ashok, from Mahesh Ramanujam, CEO and president, US Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI)

BUILDING SYNERGIES

William E Heinecke, founder chairman and CEO, Minor International PCL (left) and Ali Rashid Lootah, chairman, Nakheel announcing signing of a management agreement for Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel

NEW GENERATION PROFESSIONALS

–

The ninth edition of Atithya, an inter-collegiate festival recently organised by AISSMS College of Hotel management at Pune, witnessed over 1000 participants, industry experts and guests. A total of 28 colleges from across India competed with each other at competitions.