Key happenings in the world of hospitality

THE CREATIVE SIDE L-R: Akanksha Maheshwari, director, marketing and communications, South Asia, Marriott International; artist Sankha Samanta and Meena Bhatia, VP – marketing and operations, Le Meridien New Delhi, at the Le Meridien Hub during the India Art Fair 2017

SPREADING WINGS OF BUSINESS L-R: Saurabh Chawla, head of group development, Louvre Hotels Group; Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO, Louvre Hotels Group; Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels and Ajay K Bakaya, executive director, Sarovar Hotels announcing Louvre Hotels Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in Sarovar Hotels, at an event in New Delhi

ARTISANAL EXPERIENCES Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager, Airbnb India (second from left) and Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (third from left) signed an MoU to promote artisanal Airbnbs in the state, at the recent Partnership Summit in Vishakhapatnam

SOCIAL EXPANSION Riyaaz Amlani, CEO and MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality (left) and Kiran Amlani at the launch of Versova Social in Mumbai

STRATEGIC EXPANSION L-R: Madhav Arvind Gogte, MD, Gogte Infrastructure Development Corporation; Pallav Singhal, GM, Fairfield By Marriott Belagavi and Neeraj Govil, area VP – South Asia, Marriott International, at the launch event of Fairfield By Marriott Belagavi

INCREDIBLE 10 Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO, Sula Vineyards (left) along with Anuj Rakyan, MD, Rakyan Beverages at the 10th edition of SulaFest