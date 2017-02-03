Key happenings in the world of hospitality

ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEAR Indian entrepreneur Girish Jhunjhunwala, founder and CEO of Ovolo Group recently won “Entrepreneur of the Year Award” for the Macau and Hong Kong region

BAKING SOLUTION Future Group, along with celebrity pastry chef Pooja Dhingra, recently launched its one-stop baking brand, WhisQ at an event in Mumbai

HOSPITALITY BOOST Tourism minister of Maharashtra, Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal (centre), lighting the lamp during the inauguration of Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology in Solapur

COLOURS OF NOVOTEL Neil Paterson, GM, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC with Raunaq Yar Khan, great-grandson of the late Nizam at the ‘Colours of Novotel’ Season 6 exhibition

ENTERING GOD’S OWN COUNTRY L-R: Jean-Michel Cassé, SVP – operations, AccorHotels India; Ajit Jose, GM, ibis Kochi City Centre; J B Singh, president and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels at the launch of ibis Kochi City Centre

FOSTERING FOOD AND HOSPITALITY Celebrity chef Rakhee Vaswani, along with Bollywood actress Malaika Arora Khan, launched her first Palate Culinary Academy at Bandra, Mumbai