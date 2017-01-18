Key happenings in the world of hospitality

INDIAN-EMIRATI FUSION Organised by Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), the first Abu Dhabi Food Festival (ADFF) in India recently concluded at The Oberoi, Mumbai

ARTISTIC EXPLORATION Novotel Hyderabad Airport, in association with Art Terminus, presented the inaugural edition of “Galerie d’art de Novotel”

SKILLFUL PARTNERSHIP Centro Europeu (The European Center), a professional training institute in Brazil, has partnered with eRevMax to collaborate on skill development and research

HOLY VISIT His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama meeting guests and hotel staff at The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

GROWING MARKET SHARE Gemini Edibles & Fats India (GEF India), a subsidiary of Singapore based Golden Agri Resources, has launched of its two-litre SKU of Freedom Refined Sunflower oil for the Karnataka market, at an event in Bengaluru

JOURNEY OF LEGACIES Rohit Khosla, SVP – operations, Taj Hotels Resort and Palaces; artist Anjolie Ela Menon; Satyajeet Krishnan, GM, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi; and Sandeep Arora, director, Spiritual Luxury Living at the celebratory event of Varq, a modern Indian dining venue at The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi