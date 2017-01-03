Key happenings in the world of hospitality

RECOGNISED FOR EFFORTS Lords Hotels & Resorts bagged seven awards across different catergories, including ‘Best Chain Hotel In Gujarat’, at the recent Tourism Awards Gujarat 2016 held in Ahmedabad

NORWEGIAN FLAVOURS Yogi Shergill, director, Norwegian Sea Food Council and vice counsel; and H E Torbjorn Holthe, The Royal Norwegian Consul General, showcasing salmon product variations at an exclusive salmon cooking demo session in Mumbai

PRESTIGIOUS MOMENT Shwetank Singh, VP, asset management and development, InterGlobe Hotels (left), receiving ‘Deal of the Year’ award from Uttam Dave, managing partner, Atmanya Projects LLP, at the recent Hotel Investment Forum India (HIFI) 2016 in Mumbai

CULTURAL HEAVEN Minister of State for Tourism, Priya Sethi (centre) inaugurating the recent J&K Tourism Food Craft and Culture Festival 2016 at Dilli Haat, New Delhi

SEASON OF JOY Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel recently celebrated the onset of the festive season with a Christmas Bazaar

INDUSTRY SHOWCASE Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology recently organised the 15th Chandiwala Hospitality Ensemble