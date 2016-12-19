Key happenings in the world of hospitality

FOR A CAUSE Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park, Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway and Four Points by Sheraton Bengaluru joined hands in support of CUPA Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre and Shree Sai Healing Trust

A LARGE INAUGURATION M Krishnappa, Minister for Housing, Karnataka inaugurating Aaren Intpro, India’s largest interiors showroom, in Bengaluru

BAGGING ACCOLADE The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace was recently awarded “Most Preferred Business Hotel of the Year in Asia” from International Awards for Excellence in Hotel Industry by CMO Asia awards

TRADE CELEBRATION Alila Diwa Goa recently held a get – together for key members of the travel trade fraternity in Goa

AN AMARULA EVENING Aspri Spirits recently hosted an “Amarula” evening with Kay Pillay, MD – Asia Pacific, Distell (fourth from left), at NRI Restaurant, BKC, Mumbai

HONOURABLE MOMENT Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti (second from right), awarded Charson Advisory Services with ‘Excellence in International Destination PR and Brand Management Award’ at 4th International Tourism Conclave & Travel Awards, in Jammu

AMERICA’S ORIGINAL SUPERFRUIT The US Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) recently organised a seminar in New Delhi on the versatility, availability and utilisation of “America’s Original Superfruit” among industrial ingredient users in India

CREATING A BETTER SOCIETY The Club des Chefs des Chefs (CCC) recently organised a charity dinner at The Imperial New Delhi, to raise funds to support the Kailash Satyarthi Foundation India and Princess Diya Kumari Foundation in Jaipur

A GRAND CHALLENGE Hyatt Regency Chandigarh recently organised the Grand Finale of Hyatt Culinary Challenge 2016

CREATING OPPORTUNITIES Thao Nguyen, director of policy partnerships, Airbnb Asia Pacific (left) and Reema Nanavaty, director, Self-Employed Women’s Association of India (SEWA) signing an MoU to create tech-enabled rural tourism and livelihood opportunities through Airbnb’s home sharing platform

MUSICAL LAUNCH Actor Farhan Akhtar at the launch of ‘Jazz Legends’ for the first time in India, at The St Regis Mumbai

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS Kids from Child’s Play India Foundation recently put together Christmas Heals 2016, a Christmas music showcase, at Hard Rock Hotel Goa