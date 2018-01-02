Culinary affair : Asha Khatau (second from left) recently launched her book ‘The best of Epicure’s – Nouvelle Indian Cuisine’ in Mumbai
Golden moment : InterGlobe Hotels has been honoured with the ‘Golden Peacock Award 2017’ for risk management for the second year in a row at the ‘Golden Peacock Award Ceremony’ in Singapore
Best of wellbeing : Kempinski The Spa of Kempinski Seychelles Resort has been named Seychelles’ best resort spa at the third annual World Spa Awards in Vietnam
Luxury meets speed : Aditya Thackeray and Biswajit Chakraborty, GM, Sofitel Mumbai BKC at a congregation of 25 Ferrari Cars hosted by Sofitel Mumbai BKC
For a better society : AccorHotels’Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity recently contributed to the welfare of the HIV affected, physically disabled and young girls and women as a part of the brand’s initiative – Solidarity Week 2017
Festive cheer : Hyatt Regency Lucknow Hotel recently hosted the traditional tree lighting ceremony for Christmas
We the women : Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport hosted 33 guests of ‘We the Women’ forum
Sweet vibes Hard Rock : Hotel Goa recently held a Christmas cake-mixing evening
F&B experiences : Zorawar Kalra, founder and MD, Massive Restaurants (left) at the launch of Farzi Café at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Welcoming Yuletide : Radisson Noida recently hosted its annual cake mixing ceremony to welcome the winter festivities
New experiences : Minor Hotels has signed a management agreement with Basma Group and Arada for a new Anantara resort in Sharjah
Industry training : HRAWI recently conducted its ‘Master Trainers Certification Programme’ in Silvassa and Surat
