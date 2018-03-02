Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

T&S Brass

T&S Brass has recently upgraded and incorporated checks into all of its faucets in order to ease out every concern related to plumbing. The company is incorporating strict checks into all of its products and they are being redesigned with updated aesthetics. Eterna cartridge has been upgraded with the spring checks and the Cerama cartridges have been re-sculpted with an integral check valve making sure that there is complete protection against cross flow. Furthermore, with the introduction of this upgrade, there won’t be any need for replacing the cartridges while retrofitting a faucet with a hose.

ELANPRO

ELANPRO has recently launched a professional range of Garbage Coolers that offer refrigerated storage of food waste and preserves it until the final collection of garbage. This refrigerator helps to eliminate any chances of bacterial contamination and bad odours emanating from food waste garbage. Offering a user-friendly interface, this product is equipped with a touchscreen panel for display of instructions in layman’s terms. Made from stainless steel, the cooler has an anti-bacterial removable door with top and front options to ease waste disposal, the doors are also fitted with replaceable magnetic gaskets. Elanpro garbage coolers are specially designed for restaurants, commercial kitchens, and outlets that prepare and sell perishable food items.

Lucaris

Lucaris has come up with an exclusive range of stemware and wine accessories for its customers. Designed for a transcendental wine-drinking experience, Aerlumer is the new signature design from Lucaris’ with each and every glass crafted and designed by Lucaris and the Hong Kong Sommelier Association (Greater China). Aerlumer, curved lines at the bottom of the bowl encourage micro-oxidation and soften the wine while swirling and also helps to preserve the original taste and colour of wine. This exclusive collection is available across India over Home Stop and Lifestyle Stores, Amazon and also at recognised department stores across Asia.

Frazer and Haws

Frazer and Haws offers an exotic collection of silver serveware ranging from candle stands to fruit bowls, from wine goblet waeve to cocktail glasses. The limited edition products are one of a kind and bear a hallmark of 92.5 percent sterling silver. These exotic servewares are crafted with contemporary fusion designs through the combination of materials like metal, wood, and stone to best soothe your dining needs.