Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

AV & T Solutions

AV & T Solutions’ Bittel Media-Jack is a unique solution for offering hotel room connectivity, combining style with the latest technology. Bittel’s Media-Jack allows hotel guests to fill a room with their own music, videos, pictures, games and more. Hotels worldwide are installing the Media-Jack, making it possible for their guests to seamlessly connect their personal media devices to their hotel room television. The focus is on simplicity, providing guests with the most important, and universally accepted mobile connections to charge and play (USB, Bluetooth and HDMI). MediaHub Mini offers USB fast-charging for any phone or tablet, Bluetooth and HDMI.

T&S Brass

Hands-free sensor faucets improve efficiency and hygiene in a variety of environments, and T&S Brass has a full line of products to meet every application need. T&S’ ChekPoint sensor faucets are available with either above or below-deck electronics and come with an assortment of standard features to ensure smooth operation. Some of its features are vandal-resistant outlets, adjustable water shut-off delay and automatic time-out, indicator lights for low battery and troubleshooting and water-resistant control module to protect electronics. Multiple power options, including an optional hydrogenerator that uses hydroelectric power and eliminates the need for batteries or transformers. Nozzles, outlet devices and thermostatic mixing valves meet facility needs.

Victoria + Albert

Victoria + Albert Baths has introduced new unlacquered brass finishes. Brass fixtures have made a resurgence in popularity following its peak in the 90s. In response to customer demand, Victoria + Albert has made brass finish available for all Florin and Staffordshire faucets. Unlacquered brass ages naturally, developing a unique patina over the lifespan of the fixture gradually darken to reveal subtle undertones of colour and texture. However, the finish can be maintained in a polished state with the regular use of a metal cleaner.

Elanpro

Elanpro has included Flexi Drawer to its product portfolio. A professional range of integrated refrigeration drawers with variable temperature option, it is a fridge and freezer model that fits underneath counter top in place of cabinet. Flexi Drawers preserve the cold air providing unrivalled temperature control for the food items. With no visible grilles or hinges, the product seamlessly merges with the décor and provides convenient storage solutions. They can be used in restaurants, hotels, ice cream parlours, stand-alone units and food vans. A suitable product for refurbishment, these drawers do not allow condensation or dehydration of food products.

Lucaris

Lucaris, the Crystal of Modern Asia, is celebrating the new Asian dining and wining lifestyle. The first time in Asia that crystal stemware is produced to deliver international quality. New lead-free and barium-free crystal glass composition, with physical aesthetics comparable to conventional lead crystal, result in clarity and brilliance, with extra strength and durability. Lucaris crystal glass has attained a world-class status, especially in its lead-free quality. For wine-lovers, the Lucaris wine glass is embedded with creative potential. The glass complements the wine by extending the culinary experience on all profound levels that matter.