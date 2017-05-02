Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

Cremica

Cremica has recently launched Cremica Peri Peri French Fries. While the classic variant comes with seasonings, the Peri Peri fries are coated with a spice mix. The french fries and combo pack is priced at Rs 40 and Rs 20 for 50 gms and 24 gms respectively. It is available at all the leading stores.

Foodhall

Foodhall, the lifestyle food store at Palladium in Mumbai, has introduced a special line of Himalayan salt bricks and salad bowls under its in-house brand Arqa. The Himalayan Pink Salt Block can be used to grill fresh ingredients such as asparagus, root vegetables, mushrooms, seafood and meats; or one can chill it in the freezer to serve freshly made sushi, salads, cheese, charcuterie, or even desserts.

Puranmal Foods India

Puranmal Foods India has introduced a new bite sized menu of Rabdi Fondue, Gulab Jamun, Chocolate Fountain and Vada Cups under its Petite Bites brand. The idea is to promote the concept of small servings, extensive variety and the taste of India.

VitrA

VitrA has introduced Outline Series that makes it possible to completely change the look of washbasins. This series is characterised by distinctive design and cerafine material that gives a fresh look to bathrooms. Keeping in mind the ongoing trends, this collection showcases a modern and contemporary look. These washbasins come in five different forms – TV, oval, square, pebble and round – and in five colours – matte black, matte mink, matte taupe, matte white and white.

Mad Over Donuts

Mad Over Donuts has introduced a new gourmet line of Belgian liege waffles that will be available across all its outlets, pan-India. The liege waffles have a fresh, crispy crust with a soft centre. Usually, they are best enjoyed with toppings such as whipped cream, icing sugar, fruit compotes and chocolate.

Fingerlix

After creating a presence in the food solutions space in Mumbai, Fingerlix, the ready-to-cook food solutions brand targeted at today’s progressive homemakers, is now set to expand its presence into Pune. The move is in line with Fingerlix’s overall target of spreading to top 10 cities in India over the next 18 months. Fingerlix aims to serve a wide range of products like batters, mixes, curries, dals, parathas and fully-ready accompaniments to go with them.