Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

Hoffmann Bewirtung India

Hoffmann Bewirtung’s chopping boards are available in six colours and are produced in two sizes and thickness. While many of the boards available in the current market are made out of LDPE material, Hoffmann Bewirtung have introduced its HBI brand chopping boards made from virgin polyethylene which is flat, rigid and commercial grade. The material is smooth, non-toxic, dishwasher safe and meets the requirements of FDA for direct contact with food and can be fully recycled at the end of its use.

Organic Harvest

Organic Harvest has launched customised cleansing milk for every skin type. The Activ range cleanser comes in three variants for each skin type – normal skin, oily skin and dry skin. Organic Harvest’s Activ range cleanser for dry skin combines the goodness of both moisturisers and oils.

Bent Chair

Bent Chair has launched its Lokalferi line, made from high-quality teak wood. The collection also comprises of contemporary designs. The Lokalferi line is now available online at bentchair.com and offline at Bent Chair Design Studio.

T&S

T&S Brass and Bronze Works’ B-7161-C compact hose reel offers convenient cleaning in tight spaces. Ideal for combi-oven or other light-duty cleaning applications, the B-7161-C hose reel features a 182.88 cm reinforced 0.635 cm diameter hose secured around an enclosed metal reel. Other features of the B-7161-C include single-stream, push-button spray valve, easy access shut-off valve located on the front panel, stainless steel enclosed housing protects working parts, anti-lockout feature ensures full retraction of the hose even when fully extended among many more. Also, the B-7161-C’s compact size makes it easy to retrofit into existing configurations.

Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards has launched its first whisky – Eclipse. Cognac cask aged Eclipse embodies the French spirit making heritage and the expertise of Sula. Premium quality Scotch and grains go into the produce of this all new whisky. Eclipse is made with a touch of grape spirit which is double distilled using a traditional French distillation process. Eclipse is available in 750 ml bottles. It is priced at Rs 1395 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1250 in Delhi and Rs 790 in Puducherry. In Goa, Daman and Silvassa, Eclipse retails at Rs 750 and is available across leading outlets.

Bittel

Bittel’s UNO Series hotel phones are 40 per cent smaller than standard guestroom telephones, creating an entirely new category in hotel telephone design. UNO Series’ flat panel, compact style adds a touch of elegance without compromising functionality. Originally styled to meet the limited space and energy requirements aboard cruise ship cabins, UNO Series micro-footprint hotel phones require minimal surface area on the desk and nightstand. Interior designers appreciate the sophisticated extra thin, ultra-stylish body while guests enjoy the familiar, comfortable feel of a sleek, modern handset.