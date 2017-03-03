Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

Go Nuts!!

Go Nuts!!, an industry leader in mini bar gourmet nuts has now introduced potato chips. The chips are available in three variants – Classic Salted, Garden Tomato and Salt N Pepper. These are 100 per cent natural potato chips with no preservatives or artificial ingredients. Go Nuts!! Premium Potato Chips are packaged in hermetically sealed PP cans with a net weight of 35 gms each can.

Anmol Bakers

Anmol Bakers recently launched its latest premium offering, an assorted range of biscuits and cookies in three packages. The Festive Delights, an assorted biscuit range, is priced at Rs 225; Umang, premium biscuits, are priced at Rs 225 and Mellizo Festive Delights, a 16-pack assorted cookies, is priced at Rs 250.

Bira

Home-grown brand Bira has introduced slick new cans. Designed for urban millennials, the look of these cans make a unique style statement. Inspired by on-the-move lifestyle of consumers, Bira 91 cans feature a quirky look that is easy to stock and carry. These cans are 100 per cent recyclable. The cans have been launched in 500-ml size.

Usha International

Usha International launched its new model, Usha Induction Cooktop IC 3616, in its Induction Cooktops range. Usha Induction Cooktop IC 3616 comes with pan sensor technology, wherein heat turns on only when the cooktop senses the utensil. It also prevents overheating by auto switching to power saving mode, maintaining the optimum temperature. It offers a pre-set menu for five Indian recipes besides a manual menu control option. Usha Induction Cooktop IC 3616 is priced at Rs 2,795 and comes with one-year warranty. The range is available at all leading stores across the country.

Junckers

Junckers has introduced Vista Grey Oak, a solid hardwood flooring. The product is characterised by being hard wearing and therefore suitable for flooring. This gently textured oak plank is a combination of light grey with white tones. The fusion of the two colours enhance the natural grain structure of the oak. The flooring is made exclusively from solid hardwood.

Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie has launched its private edition and the eighth release, Glenmorangie Bacalta, the first Glenmorangie finished entirely in sun-baked Malmsey Madeira casks. Glenmorangie Bacalta has taken a unique journey through extra-maturation. Its custom-designed Malmsey Madeira finish reveals a complex character which radiates sun-baked sweetness. The inspiration for this limited edition first glimmered over 20 years ago, with the release of Glenmorangie Madeira Finish, the world’s first whisky extra-matured in Madeira casks.