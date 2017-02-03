Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

Franke

Franke has launched its exclusive next-generation DCT Enabled ovens that have patented technology of “Dynamic Cooking Technology”, with new features like superior performance, reduced energy consumption and total safety. Capacities vary from 30 to 77 litres, and the product features technical details such as the removable full glass inner door and LCD displays.

Raw Pressery

Raw Pressery has launched its apple flavour fruit juice, made from apples sourced from the valleys of Kashmir. Free from pasteurisation and preservatives, the only ingredients used are apples and lemon juice. The product is available in two sizes – 250ml and one litre and can be ordered through the Raw Pressery website and will also be available across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Mondelez India

Mondelez India has recently launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Oreo by bringing chocolates and biscuits together. This launch brings a new product format in the India market, which is popular in several international markets like the UK, Germany and France.

T&S Brass

T&S Brass has introduced its hose reels that offer top performance and versatility. The B-7132-01, an open stainless steel hose reel with high-flow spray valve, is ideal for most specifications involving wash-down or pre-rinse. The 3/8 inch hose is 10.7-metre-long. The B-7142-01 hose reel offers more reach with 15.2 metres of hose. Both the products have features like heavy duty; non-marking hose; multi-fit bracket allows wall, ceiling or under-counter mounting; outlet with rollers provides greater mobility while protecting the hose; adjustable hose stop prevents the hose from retracting completely and allows users to customise installation for easy reach; whereas ratcheting system holds the length of hose until a slight tug to retract automatically.

Choko la

Choko La has introduced new a range of sweets bouquet, featuring a special edition of rose macarons and chocolate roses. The package is priced at Rs 110 and is also available in heart-shaped tin packaging priced at Rs 550. There are also the rose and chocolate macarons priced at Rs 70 a piece.

Moët & Chandon

Inspired by emoticons, Moët & Chandon has launched Emoëticons. The Moët Rosé Impérial Emoëticons Limited Edition bottle is available across all leading hotels, nightclubs, lounges and retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. It is priced at Rs 8,647, Rs 8,680 and Rs 6,224, in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru respectively.