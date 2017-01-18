Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

Choko-la

Choko-la has launched a decadent based confection macarons. These macarons come in a variety of flavours such as earl grey, orange, rose, salted caramel and chocolate.

Raw Pressery

Raw Pressery has recently launched Raw Beauty Cleanse programme designed to cleanse the body inside out. Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, the cleanse packs traditional beauty routines into one day of revitalisation and a combination of six juices and a booster shot paired with relaxing teas and a skin routine. Raw Pressery has also introduced two new juices within the Beauty Cleanse – Detox and Light. Special entrants into Raw Beauty Cleanse this season are the Rhassoul Clay Mask and Espresso Scrub which are a part of the skin care regime. The Beauty Cleanse is a combination of two new and a few existing juices, along with a face mask, a body scrub and two new tea infusions.

VitrA

VitrA has introduced a new range of bathroom solutions – Juno series – featuring original Swarovski crystal joysticks and faucet rings. The simple form and functions are enhanced with PVD coatings, a process of vaporising and depositing metal powder onto a surface, which remains corrosion-free and scratch-resistant. The Juno series is available in gold and chrome shades.

GAIA

GAIA has launched Crunchy Muesli – Amaranth, a breakfast meal. Packed with the goodness of fibre, protein and antioxidants, it is a mix of healthy multi-grains like rolled oats, wheat and corn flakes, along with almonds, raisins, millet and assorted seeds of amaranth, pumpkin and sesame. It can be consumed with milk, yogurt, ice cream or simply munched on as a snack. The product is available in a pack of 400g for Rs 420.

Hershey India

Hershey India has launched its new premium chocolate, Brookside, a crafted chocolate made up of a combination of smooth dark cocoa rich chocolate on the outside and exotic fruit flavours inside.

Havmor

Havmor has launched three new exotic flavours – Chikiwala, Dulce Crunch and Fresh Orange. These flavours will be available for a limited period across all retail outlets of Havmor. The flavours are available in scoops and family packs at a price range of Rs 20 to Rs 260.