Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

The Great Eastern Home

The Great Eastern Home has introduced a new, exclusive range of cabinets, consisting of Classical Chinese vintage cabinets. The highlights of the designs are the carvings. The cabinets are made with the high quality Burma teakwood for prolonged durability.

VitrA

VitrA has introduced an exclusive range of Loft series. This series showcases the designs of ceramic washbasins finished with metallic coatings. This Loft delivers water flow at a pre-set temperature, preventing risk of burning due to hot water. It enhances safety for children and elderly users. This new series offers various alternatives and comes in different designs.

Franke

Franke has launched Crystal White Linear Hob. The Franke Linear Hob comes with four burners that ensure effortless cleaning while maintaining performance. The hobs also incorporate several professional features. Franke manufactures its hobs entirely in Europe, from design to production. The protection offered by the front edge means the hob control knobs always remain cool, guaranteeing greater operating safety. Although the cooking surface is large, oversize can be installed in standard recesses for traditional hobs.

Usha International

Usha International has launched a new range of oven toaster and griller (OTG). Usha OTGs come with convection technology, illuminated chambers for easy visibility and ‘keep warm’ mode for serving food at the ideal temperature. Additionally, every OTG comes with a set of accessories like tongs, crumb tray, baking tray, grill rack, rotisserie and skewers for multiple applications. This new range will be available in 42, 35, 29 and 19 litres capacities and is designed in colour combination of wine and black.

Lloyd Electric and Engineering

Lloyd Electric and Engineering has introduced a new air purifier range studded with HEPA filter which traps suspended particulate matter (SPM) as small as 0.3 microns with 99 per cent efficiency. Reducing the level of indoor air pollution, it also traps indoor carcinogenic particles like PM2.5 particulates pollens, allergens, molds, bacteria, pet dander, fine dust and cigarette smoke instantly. Lloyd air purifiers work as four-stage filters and come with features such as child lock, sensuous sleep mode, ioniser, air quality indicator, timer off, auto mode, four fan speeds and more.

LB Industries

Nagpur based LB Industries announced the launch of Ray cooking spray which marks the group’s foray into the FMCG industry. Ray cooking spray, with its unique dispensing mechanism, enables consumers to use the optimum amount of oil in cooking. This results in reduced consumption of oil/ ghee by approximately 80 per cent as tested and certified by laboratories. Each can offers around 700-750 sprays, which can cook the same quantity of food that traditional cooking requires three litres of oil.