Product Tracker

New products launch for the hospitality sector

Four Seasons

Four Seasons has launched a new set of wines for the festive season. The reds from the premium Barrique Reserve Collection from Four Seasons Wines can be accompanied with a meal. Whereas, Four Seasons Barrique Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (or Shiraz) is ideal for gifting. Produced from the grapes handpicked from the Sahyadri valley in the Western Ghats, these wines are nonpareil with a complex aroma profile and an expression of crushed black current with a hint of spice.

Teabox

Teabox has introduced exclusive gifting collections for the festive season. The collection features exotic selections from Teabox in festive packs. The selections include Nutty Pumpkin spiced black tea, a chocolatey Nutcracker blend, Chocolate Marmalade black tea and an exotic cubeb pepper-based tisane, the Red Jamaican. The collection ranges from Rs 750 to Rs 4,000.

Pristine

Bakery specialist Pristine has introduced an exclusive Super Veg Red Velvet Cake Mix in the India market. Pristine uses naturally made red colour which has no disadvantages on health. This natural beetroot colour is permitted by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations. Pristine takes advantage of the healthy properties of a beetroot and makes the product beneficial for consumers. Super Veg Red Velvet Cake Mix by Pristine is 100 per cent natural which is made from beetroot extracts. The premium ingredients used in this cake mix gives a free flowing batter. This results in a sponge which has great volume and a delicious taste and flavour. Premix results into a soft and moist cake with a rich texture. It has excellent short-bite with a good mouth feel. A red velvet cake mix is a perfect base for bakers to work on and create masterpieces.

Social

The Social chain of restaurants has launched a new range of products for restaurants. The themed products range from buckets, bottles, jars and small bathtub. The jar can be used as a desk pencil stand etc, if not pickles. The products are ranging Rs 299 to Rs 799.

Noble Skiodo

Noble Skiodo has launched its latest 40’ full HD LED smart TV, a step-up model featuring images from high performance engine, high speed response and multi-function versatility. The product delivers a balance of picture quality with sharp images and vivid colours, integrated with smart features.

T&S Brass

T&S Brass’ line of ChekPoint sensor faucets improve hygiene by reducing the spread of germs, while also saving water and money by decreasing water consumption by up to one gallon per hand wash. The EC-3132 model is designed for single-hole deck mounts and features above-deck electronics and a side temperature mixing handle. All ChekPoint faucets also include features like multiple power options including the T&S hydrogenerator which uses the flow of water to the faucet to generate energy, plug-in AC transformer or battery power sources, vandal-resistant aerator, adjustable water shut-off delay and automatic time-out, low battery LED indicator light and optional auto-flush feature to flow water for 30 seconds after every 12 inactive hours.

Milagrow

Milagrow has introduced three robotic lawn mowers powered with advanced robotic technology. The 13 sensors installed in these robots ensure operational efficiency and safety. Obstacles are detected by touch sensors which cause the robots to change their direction. Torque sensors make sure the wheels aren’t damaging the lawn which it is mowing. Rain sensors ensure that the robots go back to the base in case of rain. The lawn mowers are now available with a one-year warranty on Milagrow Humantech’s website and are priced between Rs 69,990 and Rs 129,990.

Choko la

Choko la has launched Christmas hampers and gift packages for the festive season. Packed in colourful boxes and fancy tins, these hampers are filled with delights comprising of gourmet chocolates and cookies such as bonbons, truffles, rochers, fudge, choco chip and coconut cookies. Hampers have been curated keeping various preferences in mind and range from Rs 350 onwards. Choko la is also introducing a range of Christmas special products such as macaroons, plum cake, mini themed designer cakes, Christmas cookies, and cupcakes.

Mad Over Donuts

Mad Over Donuts has launched a new range of signature assorted range of donuts and beverages, specially designed for the Christmas season. Three new flavours, with Christmas flavours and dashes of white, red and green, are available for a limited period. Ginger Buddy is made from honey, milk chocolate ganache and ginger glaze, adding a spicy flavour to a sweet donut. The Strawberry Santa is made from milk chocolate ganache, rich white chocolate and strawberry jelly. Whereas, The Hazelnut Latte and Hazelnut Frappe serve as accompaniments.