Wildflower Hall, Shimla in the Himalayas

Situated 8,250 feet above sea level, Wildflower Hall is a unique luxury resort in Shimla, offering mountain views. The property is surrounded by 23 acres of aromatic cedar. Rooms and suites at the resort feature the area’s colonial heritage and natural charm. They are categorised into Lord Kitchener Suite, Deluxe Suite, Premier Mountain View Rooms, Premier Valley View Rooms, and Deluxe Garden View Rooms. Dining options at the resort include pan-Indian, local Himalayan, Asian, and continental cuisines across three venues – The Restaurant, Lutyens, and The Cavalry Bar. Guests can also experience a private candlelit dinner at our the hillside gazebo. Guests can also refresh with nature walks, rafting, cycling or yoga, or relax and rejuvenate with an exclusive spa therapy. Other experiences include The Sanctuary Experience, Picnic at “The Peak”, Breakfast on the Wild Strawberry Trail, Pedal and Paddle, white water rafting, colonial heritage tour among others.