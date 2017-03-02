Turyaa Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Turyaa Chennai, situated in the heart of Chennai, has been built to cater to a discerning, tech-savvy, business clientele and leisure travellers. The hotel offers 24-hour operations of concierge, reception, in-room dining, coffee shop and currency exchange service. The hotel is located in the IT corridor of Chennai. Primarily a business hotel, Turyaa Chennai is situated only 20 minutes away from the Chennai International Airport. The hotel features 112 deluxe rooms, 24 junior suites and four superior suites. F&B options at the hotel include Svar, a lobby restaurant; Dao, the Chinese restaurant; Twist Bar; Samasa, a rooftop garden restaurant offering fusion dishes; and Mista Deli. Additionally, Turyaa Chennai also houses a spa, steam room, an infinity pool, a travel counter and an utility shop. The hotel’s meeting and event spaces can accommodate up to 500 guests. It features two halls: The Utsava I offers 2,427 sq ft of event space, whereas Utsava II is a smaller room, but has the facility of being combined together to create a large event space. The hotel is also amongst the few that offers an exclusive terrace for open-air events, which can accommodate upto 60 people.