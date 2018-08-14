Tree of Life Resort & Spa, Varanasi

Tree of Life Resort & Spa in Varanasi captures the essence of the heritage city perfectly. Varanasi is known for the ghats going down to the Ganga, the resort has its own smaller version, with water from the river. Guests can participate in the morning and evening prayer ceremonies; pray at the temple dedicated to Goddess Vindya Vasni ; or then light the floating lamp in the evening. The Junior Suites have a private area of around 650 sq.ft. Done in a local style architecture, each Junior Suite allows guests the luxury of space and privacy with high ceiling, teak wood carved furniture, hand painted Shiva on the wall, a separate living area, large private sit-out overlooking the gardens, the ‘kund’ (religious pond) and the open spaces around. There are two dining options – AnnTripti, the multi-cuisine restaurant derives its name from two Sanskrit words – ‘Ann’ which means food and ‘Tripti’ which means satisfaction; and CheekuVriksh – Cheeku or mud-apple, is a very popular fruit in Varanasi.

